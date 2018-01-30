Your browser is out-of-date.

14 Small garden ideas for your house

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
Pinheiros, Camila Vicari Arquitetura da Paisagem Camila Vicari Arquitetura da Paisagem Modern garden
Living in small apartments has made it impossible for us to create a garden. That is why coming up with creative ideas to incorporate greenery into our homes is a must. In today's ideabook we are going to show you 14 simple ways with which you can create a beautiful small garden in your residence. They are not only easy to build but can also be set up in a minimal amount of space.

1. Decorative details

homify Classic style garden
homify

homify
homify
homify

Adding decorative details to your small garden can beautify this area instantly. These can include anything from iron pot holders to open shelves.

2. Delimiting the space

homify Rustic style garden
homify

homify
homify
homify

Marking or delimiting your garden is another important thing that you must remember. Here the designer has used pebbles for the same purpose.

3. Cement planters

homify Interior landscaping Bricks
homify

homify
homify
homify

To give a more custom feel to your small garden, you can even build cement planters of different sizes.

4. Large pots

Pinheiros, Camila Vicari Arquitetura da Paisagem Camila Vicari Arquitetura da Paisagem Modern garden
Camila Vicari Arquitetura da Paisagem

Pinheiros

Camila Vicari Arquitetura da Paisagem
Camila Vicari Arquitetura da Paisagem
Camila Vicari Arquitetura da Paisagem

For creating small gardens in your hallway or corridor make sure that you use large size pots as seen in this picture.

6. Wall mounted planters

PAISAGISMO: JARDINS VERTICAIS BY MC3, MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores Modern garden
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores

MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores

Another way to add a bit of greenery to your house without occupying much space is by opting for wall mounted planters.

7. Hanging garden

Interior de estudio, jardines verticales jardines verticales Garden Plants & flowers
jardines verticales

jardines verticales
jardines verticales
jardines verticales

Apart from wall mounted planters you can even consider using hanging pots to save floor space while creating a small garden.


8. Japanese inspired

JARDINES EN PORCELANOSA, Monamour Natural Design Monamour Natural Design Commercial spaces Office buildings
Monamour Natural Design

Monamour Natural Design
Monamour Natural Design
Monamour Natural Design

This Japanese inspired zen garden not only looks beautiful but also compliments the decor of the room. All you need to do is choose plants of correct proportion.

9. Miniature garden

JARDINES EN PORCELANOSA, Monamour Natural Design Monamour Natural Design Commercial spaces Office buildings
Monamour Natural Design

Monamour Natural Design
Monamour Natural Design
Monamour Natural Design

A replica of a full size garden can also be created in your living room. Here the designer has used small trees along with natural grass.

10. Combine plants

PAISAGISMO: JARDINS BY MC3, MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores Country style garden
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores

MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores

In case you want to experiment a little with your small garden then you can even try combining different plants.

11. Elevated pots

Jardins de silence, Pasodoble Pasodoble Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Pasodoble

Pasodoble
Pasodoble
Pasodoble

Lining either side of your corridor with elevated planters can also be an excellent way to incorporate greenery into your house.

12. Locally grown plants

CASA ZB-TERRANOVA, EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano
EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano

EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano
EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano
EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano

Small gardens should always be low maintenance which is why choosing locally grown vegetables is highly recommended.

13. Corner setting

Residencia AC, Interiorisarte Interiorisarte Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Interiorisarte

Interiorisarte
Interiorisarte
Interiorisarte

A corner settings similar to this can also be created by using stones and plants. You can even add a highlighter to accentuate the details.

14. Flowers and shrubs

garden M, 山越健造デザインスタジオ Kenzo Yamakoshi Design Studio 山越健造デザインスタジオ Kenzo Yamakoshi Design Studio Modern garden
山越健造デザインスタジオ　Kenzo Yamakoshi Design Studio

山越健造デザインスタジオ　Kenzo Yamakoshi Design Studio
山越健造デザインスタジオ　Kenzo Yamakoshi Design Studio
山越健造デザインスタジオ　Kenzo Yamakoshi Design Studio

Last but surely not the least, colourful flowers and shrubs are also an excellent choice for creating a small garden within your home.

Adding greens to your house adds life to it. Check out more garden ideabooks for inspiration.

Which of these gardens was your favourite?


