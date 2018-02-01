A luxurious bungalow in Mumbai revamped for Rs. 50 lakhs

Colours and textures should be used and combined creatively these days, if you want your home to stand out! And that is exactly what the interior architects at Neelanjan Gupto Design Co have ensured while revamping this spacious and luxurious bungalow in Mumbai. Owned by a joint family, this house looks palatial with its super glossy surfaces, stunning lights, beautiful furniture, modern designs and a classy finishing. Whether you explore the bedrooms or the bathrooms, you will find the aura of opulence and leisure everywhere. Designer beds, Jacuzzis, state-of-the-art wardrobes and amazing wall panels are a staple of this bungalow.
Sleek white sofas, a couple of sunny yellow armchairs, a very quirky coffee table and pretty patterned cushions make for a very welcoming ambiance in the living room. The Buddha statue at one end is very calming, and the chandelier is stunning. The photos on the left hand side wall and the beautiful grey panel above are all worth your attention.
A long array of glass windows brings in tons of sunlight in this living room. The wooden TV unit is simple yet very classy as well.
This very modern bedroom boasts of a trendy white bed, large windows with cream shades and a long window seat for lazing around with a book. But what steals the show is the highly glossy orange and white wall panelling behind the bed and the sketch!
A uniquely shaped bed and soothing cream tones are the highlights of this bedroom. The drapes are gorgeously patterned, while the artworks are vibrant and lively.
A trendy bed with a high headboard, colourful cushions and lots of space make this bedroom a sight for tired eyes. The windows bring in ample sunlight, while the framed photos on the wall make for a personal touch.
The inbuilt wardrobes of this bedroom have gleaming and super smooth white doors for an elegant look. And the very trendy yet minimal TV panel will surely impress anyone.
Glossy walls, a large vanity mirror, sober colours and soothing lights make this modern bathroom a luxurious getaway from stress and exhaustion. The WC is very smart too.
The lavish Jacuzzi on the other side of the bathroom promises a healing and refreshing bath, while the sleek windows bring in sunlight.
Here’s another bathroom that wows with its beautiful blue and grey colour palette and diagonal wall tiles. The grey sink unit is fashionable, and the light is relaxing.
This bathroom too has a Jacuzzi that overlooks the lush garden through two sleek glass windows. The glossy walls enhance the beauty of the space.
