A beautiful classy apartment designed at Rs. 60 lakhs in Chennai

The architects at Aurazia Design Studio bring you a very luxurious and sophisticated residence in Chennai today. Rendered for Mr. Saravanan, the interiors are done up in wood, lacquered glass, deco paint and DU paint mostly. The living area itself is of 250sqm, which is very expansive and the overall design is extremely rich with glossy finishing. Glass and wood panels combine artistically to make this apartment unique and inviting. The brown, white and grey colour palette is classy, while the sleek, contemporary furniture add to the comfort and visual appeal. This was a turnkey project of 6 months and completely satisfied the client! To know more, read on.
Spacious and flooded with natural light through the large window, this ultramodern living room looks impressive as well as bright. The white furniture is extremely snazzy, while the grey armchair is a unique affair. The coffee table is contemporary, sleek and minimal and goes well with the highly polished wood and white wall panelling. The blue cushions add a hint of colour here.
Simple yet stylish dining furniture and a luxurious open kitchen make this space very attractive and airy looking. The colour scheme is neutral and elegant, while the home bar impresses with its trendy lamps and chic barstools.
Dominated by pristine white, this spacious bedroom is minimal yet very relaxing. The glossy wall panelling and the trendy wardrobe to the right make this space functional as well as appealing. The pretty lamps and the soft linen add to the wow factor.
Wood and different shades of brown and cream make this large bedroom a very stately sight. Elegant furniture, sheer drapes, stylish lighting and minimalistic decor create a luxurious aura.
