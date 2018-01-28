Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

16 wrought iron doors to make your entrance look strong and elegant

LEENA JHA HOMIFY LEENA JHA HOMIFY
Puertas, AZD Diseño Interior AZD Diseño Interior Windows & doors Doors
Loading admin actions …

For centuries wrought iron had been used at the entrance doors of forts and castles, traditional and classic homes or even at the ordinary person house for its strong and sturdy character and the protection it provided. Over the period of time, the modern architects and designers discovered the creative and artistic freedom that can only be provided through wrought iron. Wrought iron can easily be molded and crafted to create the every imaginable design which is not possible with any other material. Soon, modern and contemporary homes started flaunting the incredible doors made of wrought iron at the entrance. Today we have come up with 16 chic and stylish wrought iron doors that can adorn the entrance of your modern home with élan. Have a look for some ideas and inspiration!

​1. Traditionally classic

Residencia Pardo - Condominio Harmonia, FERNANDO ROMA . estudioROMA FERNANDO ROMA . estudioROMA Mediterranean style houses
FERNANDO ROMA . estudioROMA

FERNANDO ROMA . estudioROMA
FERNANDO ROMA . estudioROMA
FERNANDO ROMA . estudioROMA

The beauty of this beautiful home is further enhanced by the simple and classic wrought iron doors serving as the entrance. The robust door is accentuating the strong character of the home. The black colour of the iron is providing an elegant contrast with the white façade.

​2. Guarding the privacy

Puertas, AZD Diseño Interior AZD Diseño Interior Windows & doors Doors
AZD Diseño Interior

AZD Diseño Interior
AZD Diseño Interior
AZD Diseño Interior

The large and then the small gate on the side completely protect the privacy of the family. The creative touch on the upper portion has made this simple door special. Now this is the specialty of wrought iron, it gives wings to the imagination and a perfect shape to it.

3. ​Tall, dark and handsome

Residência Quinta do Golfe , FERNANDO ROMA . estudioROMA FERNANDO ROMA . estudioROMA Mediterranean style houses
FERNANDO ROMA . estudioROMA

FERNANDO ROMA . estudioROMA
FERNANDO ROMA . estudioROMA
FERNANDO ROMA . estudioROMA

Now this is really a piece of art! With the door being tall, dark and so beautiful, it will surely become the center of attraction.

​4. Light and wavy

Riyadh House, arqflores / architect arqflores / architect Modern windows & doors
arqflores / architect

Riyadh House

arqflores / architect
arqflores / architect
arqflores / architect

The curvy lines forming the waves create a visual of lightness even though it is made of sturdy and heavy wrought iron. It protects the house without interrupting the view of your beautiful home.

​5. A leaf from the bygone era

Residência Jardim Marajoara, MeyerCortez arquitetura & design MeyerCortez arquitetura & design Modern windows & doors
MeyerCortez arquitetura &amp; design

MeyerCortez arquitetura & design
MeyerCortez arquitetura &amp; design
MeyerCortez arquitetura & design

The elaborate design of this beautiful door is an inspiration from the bygone era which has adapted well with the modern architecture of the amazing home.

​6. The iron door

Casa Orizaba, Constructora e Inmobiliaria Catarsis Constructora e Inmobiliaria Catarsis Industrial style houses
Constructora e Inmobiliaria Catarsis

Constructora e Inmobiliaria Catarsis
Constructora e Inmobiliaria Catarsis
Constructora e Inmobiliaria Catarsis

Totally solid and plain iron doors will provide a twist to our modern and contemporary home. And if you are looking for an industrial look, then take a clue from here and give your home a makeover.


​7. Special effect

Ｎ獣医の家／なかたに動物病院｜Veterinarian N House / Nakatani animal clinic, atelier CHOCOLATE atelier CHOCOLATE Windows & doors Doors
atelier CHOCOLATE

atelier CHOCOLATE
atelier CHOCOLATE
atelier CHOCOLATE

We can experiment a lot with wrought iron. Keep it simple, intricate, elaborate or just a mish-mash; is will look great and it will bring a special visual effect to the entrance.

8. Opposite attracts

Работы, Витражная мастерская "Гранат" Витражная мастерская 'Гранат' Windows & doors Doors
Витражная мастерская <q>Гранат</q>

Витражная мастерская "Гранат"
Витражная мастерская <q>Гранат</q>
Витражная мастерская "Гранат"

The strong and sturdy wrought iron when combined with the delicate glass results in a fascinating designs. This is an example of the combination of opposite character of iron and glass; the result is mesmerizing.

​9. Standing strong

Residencia Condominio Harmonia, FERNANDO ROMA . estudioROMA FERNANDO ROMA . estudioROMA Mediterranean style houses
FERNANDO ROMA . estudioROMA

FERNANDO ROMA . estudioROMA
FERNANDO ROMA . estudioROMA
FERNANDO ROMA . estudioROMA

The presence of the long and strong door with its intricate solid design and imposing colour is enhancing this glory of this entrance.

10. Elegantly classic

Puertas, Gama Elite Gama Elite Windows & doors Doors
Gama Elite

Gama Elite
Gama Elite
Gama Elite

The large wooden and wrought iron doors with its intricate carvings, openness, and elegantly classic design is complementing the architectural style and elegance of this beautiful home.

​11. Embellishing the door

Clásica y actual, Mikkael Kreis Architects Mikkael Kreis Architects Windows & doors Doors
Mikkael Kreis Architects

Mikkael Kreis Architects
Mikkael Kreis Architects
Mikkael Kreis Architects

You cannot go wrong with the classic combination of wood and wrought iron. Even if the use of wrought iron just looks like a decorative element in the door, it is there for reason and performing its duty diligently.

12. Three is not a crowd

Jaguariuna, PM Arquitetura PM Arquitetura Rustic style windows & doors
PM Arquitetura

PM Arquitetura
PM Arquitetura
PM Arquitetura

Iron, wood and glass; sounds strange but together they weave magic. See it to believe it and if you find impressive then try it on your doors.

13. Cool, calm and collected

French Chateaux, Allan Malouf Arquitetura e Interiores Allan Malouf Arquitetura e Interiores Classic style windows & doors
Allan Malouf Arquitetura e Interiores

Allan Malouf Arquitetura e Interiores
Allan Malouf Arquitetura e Interiores
Allan Malouf Arquitetura e Interiores

The presence of wrought iron doors are enough to provide a cool, calm and strong character to the space. Even if it is light and with open designs, still it looks and feels strong and spread its warmth to make the space cool and calm.

​14. The medieval touch

Puertas, Gama Elite Gama Elite Windows & doors Doors
Gama Elite

Gama Elite
Gama Elite
Gama Elite

The medieval design of the wrought iron doors when combined with new manufacturing techniques, materials and style will produce amazing results. It will be a perfect match of two eras and will look elegant.

​15. Minimalist elegance

Rua Austria, Prado Zogbi Tobar Prado Zogbi Tobar Classic style houses
Prado Zogbi Tobar

Prado Zogbi Tobar
Prado Zogbi Tobar
Prado Zogbi Tobar

Nothing will suit better than a wrought iron door in contrasting colour when your façade is simple and in neutral shade. It will add personality to the entrance and make it look welcoming and elegant.

16. Swing in style

Deck WPC libre de mantenimiento, Grupo Boes Grupo Boes Balconies, verandas & terraces Accessories & decoration
Grupo Boes

Grupo Boes
Grupo Boes
Grupo Boes

Modern, simple and minimalist; it will never go out of fashion and will always look chic and elegant. Take inspiration from this contemporary design and just swing in style.

For some amazing ideas of exterior gates, check this out: 15 pictures of exterior gates for your house

This 3bhk flat in Hyderabad is stylish, cosy and creative
Which door from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks