A beautifully planned 2bhk apartment in Mumbai

Planning a small home is often considered a challenge, but this inspiring project in Mumbai is sure to change your view. This 2bhk flat looks spacious, bright and trendy, thanks to some clever planning, tasteful and bright decor accents and neat furniture designs. The common area creatively combines living, dining, relaxing and even the kitchen. And as far as the master bedroom goes, it is gorgeous enough to feature a walk-in wardrobe with a nook to relax and chat with your partner. Smooth surfaces, ample light and space-saving storage ideas add to the appeal. Kudos to the interior architects at Neelanjan Gupto Design Co for this wonderful creation.
A sleek L-shaped sofa in powder blue offers stylish seating in this modern living space. The painting behind it as well as the unique wooden coffee table makes for a cosy and interesting ambiance. The wooden beams above and the wooden frame of the open kitchen add warmth here.
The other part of the common area has been devoted to a quirky dining spot with a white sofa and bold red chairs near a large window. Sunlight floods the space generously and reaches the sleek white TV unit peppered with colourful vases, flowers and artefacts. The bar unit on the right is inbuilt to save on floor area.
Grey and white make for a classy colour palette in this spacious and modern bedroom. A decorative mirror behind the bed, luxurious bedding, and a smart inbuilt shelf for books make this space very inviting and relaxing. The lightly printed wallpaper and the elegant lamps are also worth your attention.
Glossy white flooring, a large wardrobe with smooth sliding doors, tons of natural light, and some flowers make this walk-in wardrobe bright and attractive. The chairs are very stylish and the white chest of drawers is ideal for organising small accessories.
Like everything else in this flat, the dressing unit is compact, stylish and very practical. There is ample space to move around and get ready in the mornings.
Neat folding doors keep the wardrobe separate from the bedroom when not needed. These look very chic in grey and white.
Read another story - A beautiful and warm home in Hyderabad