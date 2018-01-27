12 easy Vastu hacks to bring harmony into your home

The ancient Indian system, Vastu Shastra, deals with the arrangement of the five elements – earth, wind, water, fire and sky – in harmony to create a perfect environment inside a home. It also prescribes the direction in which a room or an element much be located. However, in modern houses and apartments, which come ready-to-occupy, the home owner has little control over designing or modifying the layout.
So, how do you incorporate elements of Vastu Shastra? We make it easy for you with these hacks, which you can use in almost any style or size of home. All you need is a compass to identify the directions.
A home’s entrance should always look inviting. If you have a blank wall facing your entrance door, decorate it with an auspicious image of Ganesha.
The north east direction is suitable for mental and spiritual growth. Identify this direction in your home and try to create a small area where you can meditate regularly. You don’t have to spend too much. A simple mat or floor cushion is all you need.
Another tip is to place a painting or even printed scenic wallpaper with an image of a long road in the north east of your house. This will improve long term vision and planning. Installing an aquarium in the northeast brings harmony to the home.
The south east direction affects the relationships of the family, so decorate this area with a family photograph or any accessory in a bright yellow or gold.
You will benefit from improved social relations by placing an image of the rising sun in the east.
The east is also a good direction for placing your children’s desks as it will help them focus better and study well.
According to Vastu, the number of doors and windows in the house should be even for it to be harmonious.
For healthy marital relations, never use two single beds or mattresses in the master bedroom. Additionally, it’s best to avoid sharp or pointed objects in the bedroom, whether it’s the corner of the furniture or accessories, as these disturb the harmony in the space.
The south is the direction associated with wealth. Placing a picture of galloping horses, especially in a high-energy colour such as red, in this area, will ensure a steady flow of money into the home.
To be harmonious, the bedroom should be well-lit. Additionally, you should not use dark colours on the bedroom walls as this has a negative effect on the ambiance.
Bathrooms are places that have the maximum negative energy in any house. Placing live plants or lighting aromatic candles in the bathroom help to remove the negativity from these rooms.
The kitchen has a vital role to play in determining family relationships as it is an area where fire and water come into contact. To maintain harmony in this environment, the stove and the sink should be as far away from each other as possible.
