12 easy Vastu hacks to bring harmony into your home

Sunita Vellapally Sunita Vellapally
Sophisticated Chaos, Ravi Prakash Architect
The ancient Indian system, Vastu Shastra, deals with the arrangement of the five elements – earth, wind, water, fire and sky – in harmony to create a perfect environment inside a home. It also prescribes the direction in which a room or an element much be located. However, in modern houses and apartments, which come ready-to-occupy, the home owner has little control over designing or modifying the layout.

So, how do you incorporate elements of Vastu Shastra? We make it easy for you with these hacks, which you can use in almost any style or size of home. All you need is a compass to identify the directions.

1. The entrance

Puja Room Ravi Prakash Architect
Ravi Prakash Architect

Puja Room

Ravi Prakash Architect
Ravi Prakash Architect
Ravi Prakash Architect

A home’s entrance should always look inviting. If you have a blank wall facing your entrance door, decorate it with an auspicious image of Ganesha.

2. Meditate in the north east

Some Previous Works, BVM Intsol Pvt. Ltd.
BVM Intsol Pvt. Ltd.

Some Previous Works

BVM Intsol Pvt. Ltd.
BVM Intsol Pvt. Ltd.
BVM Intsol Pvt. Ltd.

The north east direction is suitable for mental and spiritual growth. Identify this direction in your home and try to create a small area where you can meditate regularly. You don’t have to spend too much. A simple mat or floor cushion is all you need.

3. Improve long term vision and fortune

Floating Aquarium London Aquarium Architecture
Aquarium Architecture

Floating Aquarium London

Aquarium Architecture
Aquarium Architecture
Aquarium Architecture

Another tip is to place a painting or even printed scenic wallpaper with an image of a long road in the north east of your house. This will improve long term vision and planning. Installing an aquarium in the northeast brings harmony to the home.

4. Family relationships

Living Room homify
homify

Living Room

homify
homify
homify

The south east direction affects the relationships of the family, so decorate this area with a family photograph or any accessory in a bright yellow or gold.

5. East for social relations

Daughter's Bedroom Ravi Prakash Architect
Ravi Prakash Architect

Daughter's Bedroom

Ravi Prakash Architect
Ravi Prakash Architect
Ravi Prakash Architect

You will benefit from improved social relations by placing an image of the rising sun in the east.

6. Improve children’s focus

2 bedrooms , The Red Brick Wall
The Red Brick Wall

2 bedrooms

The Red Brick Wall
The Red Brick Wall
The Red Brick Wall

The east is also a good direction for placing your children’s desks as it will help them focus better and study well.

7. Even numbers are auspicious

Villa Aaranyak, prarthit shah architects
prarthit shah architects

Villa Aaranyak

prarthit shah architects
prarthit shah architects
prarthit shah architects

According to Vastu, the number of doors and windows in the house should be even for it to be harmonious.

8. In the bedroom

homify Modern style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

For healthy marital relations, never use two single beds or mattresses in the master bedroom. Additionally, it’s best to avoid sharp or pointed objects in the bedroom, whether it’s the corner of the furniture or accessories, as these disturb the harmony in the space.

9. Increase wealth

MODERN GREEK THEMED BUNGALOW SCHEME,KHANDALA, AIS Designs
AIS Designs

MODERN GREEK THEMED BUNGALOW SCHEME,KHANDALA

AIS Designs
AIS Designs
AIS Designs

The south is the direction associated with wealth. Placing a picture of galloping horses, especially in a high-energy colour such as red, in this area, will ensure a steady flow of money into the home.

10. Bedrooms should be bright

homify Modern style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

To be harmonious, the bedroom should be well-lit. Additionally, you should not use dark colours on the bedroom walls as this has a negative effect on the ambiance.

11. Refresh the bathrooms

Premium Residence, Aayam Consultants
Aayam Consultants

Premium Residence

Aayam Consultants
Aayam Consultants
Aayam Consultants

Bathrooms are places that have the maximum negative energy in any house. Placing live plants or lighting aromatic candles in the bathroom help to remove the negativity from these rooms.

12. Kitchen design

kitchen homify
homify

kitchen

homify
homify
homify

The kitchen has a vital role to play in determining family relationships as it is an area where fire and water come into contact. To maintain harmony in this environment, the stove and the sink should be as far away from each other as possible.

Which of these tricks will you try at home? Respond in the comments.


