12 easy Vastu hacks to bring harmony into your home

The ancient Indian system, Vastu Shastra, deals with the arrangement of the five elements – earth, wind, water, fire and sky – in harmony to create a perfect environment inside a home. It also prescribes the direction in which a room or an element much be located. However, in modern houses and apartments, which come ready-to-occupy, the home owner has little control over designing or modifying the layout.

So, how do you incorporate elements of Vastu Shastra? We make it easy for you with these hacks, which you can use in almost any style or size of home. All you need is a compass to identify the directions.