A modern and sophisticated Mumbai apartment with four bedrooms

Are you ready to tour a spacious, modern and impressively furnished apartment in Mumbai? Sure you are! With four elegant bedrooms and an inviting open plan common area, this home is as attractive as cosy. You will come across trendy furniture, warm and sober colours and simple but creative ideas that inspire you. The decor is minimal, though the innovative lighting and wall panels make up for it. Wooden elements add warmth and earthiness, while artworks define the personality of the flat. The interior architects at Neelanjan Gupto Design Co have done a fabulous job indeed!

Fashionable living

Amply-lit and spacious, this modern living area boasts of stylish beige seating and a trendy wooden coffee table. The indirectly lit wall panel for the TV is stunning and adds colour to the area.

Open plan layout

To make the flat appear spacious and airy, the living and dining zones have been merged seamlessly. Large glass windows bring in tons of sunlight, while stylish lights inside take care of illumination after dark.

Classy way to dine

Elegant white chairs flank a neat wood and white table to make the dining experience regal here. The stylish lights hanging from the ceiling add to the grandeur.

Stylish console unit

This sleek wood and white console unit is the perfect place to display pretty collectibles. Above it is a longish wood and mirror wall panel for a luxurious look.

Grand master bedroom

The ornately patterned wallpaper, a luxurious bed, stylish green chairs and elegant lamps make this modern bedroom very inviting. The colour palette is mostly cream and brown for a soothing look. Don’t miss the extravagant carpet under the bed.

Creative touches

The inbuilt wardrobe with glossy white doors is a very stylish and smart affair in the master bedroom. The sculpture, the vibrant painting and the potted green also add to the look and feel of this space.

Cutting-edge room for the son

Though grey and white dominate the son’s bedroom, lively hues pop up through the duvet and the painting behind the trendy bed. Note how the grey wall panelling behind the bed extends across the ceiling for pizzazz, and how neat and functional the wardrobe is.

Read another story -A colourful and creative home in Bangalore

7 beautiful and comfortable living rooms for Indian homes
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


