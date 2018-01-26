12 pictures of cupboards that are functional and save space

The cupboards have the most important role to play in our humble abode, they keep our house organized. In the age of shrinking size of our homes and subsequently our rooms, the function and importance of cupboards have magnified. While installing a cupboard in our home, though the basic focus is in the functionality but we cannot ignore the availability of space and the aesthetic look of it. Today we have brought for you 12 pictures of functional cupboards suitable for your beautiful home. Have a look and get inspired!
It will surely be a smart move if you are able to use a complete wall to build a cupboard. There will be ample space to keep the room organized. If the space allows give it an extension like the one in the picture. This L-shaped cupboard is meticulously planned with open shelves, drawers, long shelves, and loft; and then nestle between the cupboards is an aesthetically done sitting space near the window for some private moments alone or with loved ones.
This floor to ceiling wooden and white cupboard with long handles looks elegant. The length, depth and breadth of this cupboard create sufficient storage to keep the room clean and organized. The smart use of the corner as the dressing table is an intelligent way to utilize the space and make the cupboard more functional.
In a small room when only decoration on the wall is the cupboard use it to paint your dream. The headboard of the bed and on the three sliding doors of the cupboard has a dream painted on them. Devoid of any other embellishment, it is the only décor of the small room. Hiding behind the beautiful doors are shelves and rack to keep the room free from any clutter.
Now this is an innovative way to design a space- saving functional cupboard with a purpose. The corner space below the staircase has been utilized to build a V-shaped cupboard all along the wall. Above the cupboards is an amazing indoor garden covered with white stones. It’s innovatively beautiful!
If the cupboard is in sync with the interior of the room, the room will feel spacious and look beautiful. White, handle-free upper portion looks clean and clear. In contrast lots of things are going on the lower parts of the cupboards. The colour blocks on two sliding doors and a glass door, and then a practical dressing table with open shelves; it is a complete cupboard completely in sync with the theme of the room.
It is a smart and modern way to keep the room organized and beaming with creativity. No space has gone waste, not even the space above the door. Then there is a creatively designed study with open book shelves and table with drawers. It is an artistic way to keep the room organized when the space is limited.
Handle-free cupboards look simple, elegant and neat. The long doors of the cupboards are matched with the drawers below and open shelves sandwiched in between them. The corner has been left open with shelves on the side and leg space below the table to make it a comfortable workplace.
Designing a cupboard is not a rocket science; you only need to know your needs. Even the different types, shapes and sizes of the cupboard doors will look good together. Here the window has been framed by the fully functional cupboard in various shapes and sizes to create ample storage space for the inmates of the room.
Full doors, half doors, large drawers, small boxes and mirror; it is a complete package in just one wall. The long handle bars provide a perfect grip and small knobs retain the antique beauty and reminds of grandma’s boxes.
The beauty of the bold colour blocks framed on a wall, long drawers forming the television unit, open shelves for books and then an elegant wooden cupboard in the dining space with glass wall units hanging on the wall; these beautiful bunch of cupboards unites to make is an organized and integrated living and dining space.
This wooden cupboard is crafted for perfection. Handle-free for the modern touch, the design on the surface is fresh and captivating. The sliding doors save lots of space even when the doors are left open. But when the doors are so beautiful who wants to leave them open?
Floor to ceiling cupboards is great way to maximize the space utilization. Hide the cupboard behind the beautiful impression reflected by its surface. Sliding doors are quite space saving and hassle-free in use. The shine of the cupboard will create an illusion of bigger space and make your room feel spacious.
