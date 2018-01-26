Your browser is out-of-date.

12 pictures of cupboards that are functional and save space

homify Rustic style dressing room
The cupboards have the most important role to play in our humble abode, they keep our house organized. In the age of shrinking size of our homes and subsequently our rooms, the function and importance of cupboards have magnified. While installing a cupboard in our home, though the basic focus is in the functionality but we cannot ignore the availability of space and the aesthetic look of it. Today we have brought for you 12 pictures of functional cupboards suitable for your beautiful home. Have a look and get inspired!

1. Practical with a purpose

Master Bedroom Urban Shaastra Classic style bedroom Furniture,Wood,Comfort,Building,Interior design,Rectangle,Cabinetry,Flooring,Shade,Floor
Urban Shaastra

Master Bedroom

Urban Shaastra
Urban Shaastra
Urban Shaastra

It will surely be a smart move if you are able to use a complete wall to build a cupboard. There will be ample space to keep the room organized. If the space allows give it an extension like the one in the picture. This L-shaped cupboard is meticulously planned with open shelves, drawers, long shelves, and loft; and then nestle between the cupboards is an aesthetically done sitting space near the window for some private moments alone or with loved ones.

2. Tall and handsome

Modern Contemporary, Premdas Krishna Premdas Krishna Modern style bedroom
Premdas Krishna

Modern Contemporary

Premdas Krishna
Premdas Krishna
Premdas Krishna

This floor to ceiling wooden and white cupboard with long handles looks elegant. The length, depth and breadth of this cupboard create sufficient storage to keep the room clean and organized. The smart use of the corner as the dressing table is an intelligent way to utilize the space and make the cupboard more functional.

​3. Symphony on the walls

master bedroom KREATIVE HOUSE Eclectic style bedroom Wood Brown Property,Furniture,Building,Comfort,Bed frame,Interior design,Wood,Floor,Flooring,Wall
KREATIVE HOUSE

master bedroom

KREATIVE HOUSE
KREATIVE HOUSE
KREATIVE HOUSE

In a small room when only decoration on the wall is the cupboard use it to paint your dream. The headboard of the bed and on the three sliding doors of the cupboard has a dream painted on them. Devoid of any other embellishment, it is the only décor of the small room. Hiding behind the beautiful doors are shelves and rack to keep the room free from any clutter.

​4. Garden on a cupboard

Foliage Beauty..., Premdas Krishna Premdas Krishna Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Light,Wood,Lighting,Interior design,Plant,Rectangle,Building,Shade,Flooring,Floor
Premdas Krishna

Foliage Beauty…

Premdas Krishna
Premdas Krishna
Premdas Krishna

Now this is an innovative way to design a space- saving functional cupboard with a purpose. The corner space below the staircase has been utilized to build a V-shaped cupboard all along the wall. Above the cupboards is an amazing indoor garden covered with white stones. It’s innovatively beautiful!

​5. In sync with the theme

PROJECT @ GACHIBOWLI, LalithaDesignStudio LalithaDesignStudio Asian style bedroom Plywood Purple/Violet
LalithaDesignStudio

PROJECT @ GACHIBOWLI

LalithaDesignStudio
LalithaDesignStudio
LalithaDesignStudio

If the cupboard is in sync with the interior of the room, the room will feel spacious and look beautiful. White, handle-free upper portion looks clean and clear. In contrast lots of things are going on the lower parts of the cupboards. The colour blocks on two sliding doors and a glass door, and then a practical dressing table with open shelves; it is a complete cupboard completely in sync with the theme of the room.

​6. Beauty with the brain

homify Modern living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

It is a smart and modern way to keep the room organized and beaming with creativity. No space has gone waste, not even the space above the door. Then there is a creatively designed study with open book shelves and table with drawers. It is an artistic way to keep the room organized when the space is limited.


​7. Elegance hidden in simplicity

residence interior design, Artist Inside Artist Inside Modern style bedroom Plywood Furniture,Building,Cabinetry,Wood,House,Picture frame,Flooring,Window,Floor,Comfort
Artist Inside

residence interior design

Artist Inside
Artist Inside
Artist Inside

Handle-free cupboards look simple, elegant and neat. The long doors of the cupboards are matched with the drawers below and open shelves sandwiched in between them. The corner has been left open with shelves on the side and leg space below the table to make it a comfortable workplace.

​8. Framed window

Mr. Arun reddy Home Interior Design , Walls Asia Architects and Engineers Walls Asia Architects and Engineers Asian style bedroom Property,Cabinetry,Building,Wood,Interior design,Comfort,Lighting,Flooring,Floor,Living room
Walls Asia Architects and Engineers

Mr. Arun reddy Home Interior Design

Walls Asia Architects and Engineers
Walls Asia Architects and Engineers
Walls Asia Architects and Engineers

Designing a cupboard is not a rocket science; you only need to know your needs. Even the different types, shapes and sizes of the cupboard doors will look good together. Here the window has been framed by the fully functional cupboard in various shapes and sizes to create ample storage space for the inmates of the room.

​9. Perfectly practical

MUTFAK VE YATAK ODASI, Dekoroba İç Mimari & Dekorasyon Dekoroba İç Mimari & Dekorasyon Country style bedroom
Dekoroba İç Mimari & Dekorasyon

Dekoroba İç Mimari & Dekorasyon
Dekoroba İç Mimari &amp; Dekorasyon
Dekoroba İç Mimari & Dekorasyon

Full doors, half doors, large drawers, small boxes and mirror; it is a complete package in just one wall. The long handle bars provide a perfect grip and small knobs retain the antique beauty and reminds of grandma’s boxes.

​10. Beautiful coexistence

homify Modern living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

The beauty of the bold colour blocks framed on a wall, long drawers forming the television unit, open shelves for books and then an elegant wooden cupboard in the dining space with glass wall units hanging on the wall; these beautiful bunch of cupboards unites to make is an organized and integrated living and dining space.

11. Crafted to perfection

Dressing area wardrobe with full mirror homify Rustic style dressing room
homify

Dressing area wardrobe with full mirror

homify
homify
homify

This wooden cupboard is crafted for perfection. Handle-free for the modern touch, the design on the surface is fresh and captivating. The sliding doors save lots of space even when the doors are left open. But when the doors are so beautiful who wants to leave them open?

​12. Shiny reflection

homify Eclectic style bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Floor to ceiling cupboards is great way to maximize the space utilization. Hide the cupboard behind the beautiful impression reflected by its surface. Sliding doors are quite space saving and hassle-free in use. The shine of the cupboard will create an illusion of bigger space and make your room feel spacious.

Which one of these cupboards inspired you the most? Please leave your comments.


