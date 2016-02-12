Organisational Tips for a Modern Garage

Once the garage is clear of clutter and every wall hanger both temporary and permanent has been removed or covered it is time to give the area a complete makeover. Sandpapering the walls can clean both the dirt and grime from walls, but removing oil stains from garage floor is a challenge and you may require advice of a professional about chemicals that will remove them easily. Strip paint off the door with brush made up of wire that will remove rust too and finish the job by using either a chemical stripper or a sanding sponge to remove all of the old paint before applying fresh paint.

Thorough cleaning of walls and floor of the garage is important before starting any painting exercise. If you are not planning to relay the floor then use tide detergent powder or strong grease remover like oil eater to take off stubborn stains from the floor. You can either have the same colour for the roof and walls or a slightly darker shade for the walls so that dirt and stains are not easily visible.