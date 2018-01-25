8 amazing storage ideas for your kitchen

A lot more time is spent in kitchens than one imagines. Whether it’s for making a cup of tea or sitting down to chat with other family members while watching them cook, kitchens have become a social space in modern homes, more so in those with an open-plan design. Therefore, it needs to be designed to be functional and beautiful. Storage plays a vital role in keeping the kitchen looking clutter-free and attractive, but this doesn’t mean that you shouldn’t think outside the box when you are designing the doors of cupboards and shelves.

Today, we present 8 incredible door designs for kitchen cabinets and drawers that you can copy to make your kitchen more efficient and aesthetic.