6 Plants that make a stunning bedroom

Keeping plants in the bedroom helps one in many ways. Some plants purify the air, others emit a soothing smell that helps one sleep, and plants with flowers, in general uplift one's spirits. However, a lot of people are afraid of keeping plants in the bedroom as they feel since plants give out carbon dioxide at night it might be harmful for the people sleeping in the room. But plants breathe at a much slower rate than humans and thus the carbon dioxide they let out at night is very little and not really a cause for concern. So take that leap of faith and try keeping any of the following plants in your bedroom.