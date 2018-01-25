What is the right place for your TV according to Vastu Shastra?

In modern Indian homes, the television is one of the most important electronic gadgets. The whole family gathers around it to watch the daily news, a favourite show or a movie over the weekends. In most homes, the television is placed either in the living room or the bedroom. However, did you know that as per Vastu, there is a recommended direction in which the TV should be placed to counter its negative effects and enhance the benefits that it brings of providing education and entertainment to the family?

We’ve put together a list of dos and don’ts that you can follow when you are installing a television in your home.