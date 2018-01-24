15 linings for the walls of your living room

The living room is one place that is open to experimentation in terms of textures, colors and furniture. Today, we're going to explore the best linings you could choose for the walls of your living room. These fifteen brilliant ideas waiting to make it to the living room of your home!
PVC panels work exceptionally well because they come in 3D patterns and designs. What's more is that they also come in a variety of finishes including the likes of matte and gloss.
Looking for more ideas for your living room?
Marble is also great for the walls of any home simply because of its versatility. As it comes in a variety of shapes and sizes, you are left with far too many options to choose from.
Wood is a common choice particularly for the floors, but this can also be extended to matters of the walls! You could either pick put a single design that you would like going up on the wall or simply have an entire wall composed of wood. The choice is yours, do tell us what wood you would choose!
You could also coat the walls of your home with natural materials that bring out the beauty of your walls. Coatings made of agglomerates are not only cost effective, but also beautiful without a doubt.
This modern, yet elegant living room is calling out to you!
If you want to add a rustic touch to the walls of your home, you can turn to concrete as it brings out the best in your room. As it comes in varied colors you can pick one that is well adapted to your home
Good ol paint is something you can never go wrong with. It's simple, easy to maintain, and leaves you with far too many options for you to choose from.
Ever wondered what you could do with that small living room of yours? Worry not, for here is the perfect solution.
For those of you looking to create a rustic charm in the living room, brick walls work just fine. You could either use brick walls in their natural state or simply use painted or restored versions.
Moldings offer a unique style when it comes to wall covering as they add volume and textures to your walls. They are a fantastic option for anyone who's looking to create a modern yet elegant style.
Living life king size is what it's all about, isn't it?
Porcelain tile coverings exude opulence like none other. They are usually restricted to the walls of kitchens and bathrooms, but this image shows how it can be used in the living room as well.
With a garden wall indoors you can introduce a bit of greenery to your living room. Pick out a bed of easy to maintin plants and fixate this on your wall.
Here are 9 ways to spruce up your living room like never before!
If you can't use textures to create the look or feel that you desire, then wallpaper could do the trick for you. It's simple with a lot of options to pick from depending on the furniture you choose to match it with.
Granite is also great to experiment with as it is elegant and is similar to marble in a lot of ways. This is one material that cannot go out of style simply because of the charm it exudes. You can pick out colors ranging from grey, black to green.
In order to decorate the walls of your home, you can look to combinations of stone wood and plaster. They enable you to create unique designs and colors which you can change from time to time as and when you feel it's time to call for a change.
Here's another combination that you do not want to miss out on! It's a unique duo of wood and plaster which leaves you wanting more! You could pick out a combination that matches your furniture or pick out furniture that matches your wall combinations!
Glass, too is a unique piece to put up on a wall. Though fragile, it brings in a rustic charm that you cannot replicate by much else.
When in doubt of what to choose for the walls of your living room, make sure you turn to these fifteen lovely ideas.