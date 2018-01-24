Your browser is out-of-date.

15 linings for the walls of your living room

Natasha Kurien Natasha Kurien
Dramatic Bold spaces, Papersky Studio Papersky Studio Rustic style living room
The living room is one place that is open to experimentation in terms of textures, colors and furniture. Today, we're going to explore the best linings you could choose for the walls of your living room. These fifteen brilliant ideas waiting to make it to the living room of your home! 

1. PVC Panels

Apartamento em Cascavel, Evviva Bertolini Evviva Bertolini Modern living room
Evviva Bertolini

Evviva Bertolini
Evviva Bertolini
Evviva Bertolini

PVC panels work exceptionally well because they come in 3D patterns and designs. What's more is that they also come in a variety of finishes including the likes of matte and gloss. 

2. Marble

Living Room Viterbo Interior design Eclectic style living room
Viterbo Interior design

Living Room

Viterbo Interior design
Viterbo Interior design
Viterbo Interior design

Marble is also great for the walls of any home simply because of its versatility. As it comes in a variety of shapes and sizes, you are left with far too many options to choose from. 

3. Wood

VALLE VERDE 43, RAVE Arch RAVE Arch Modern living room Wood Wood effect
RAVE Arch

RAVE Arch
RAVE Arch
RAVE Arch

Wood is a common choice particularly for the floors, but this can also be extended to matters of the walls! You could either pick put a single design that you would like going up on the wall or simply have an entire wall composed of wood. The choice is yours, do tell us what wood you would choose!

4. Agglomerates

Jd. Marajoara, Tikkanen arquitetura Tikkanen arquitetura Modern living room
Tikkanen arquitetura

Tikkanen arquitetura
Tikkanen arquitetura
Tikkanen arquitetura

You could also coat the walls of your home with natural materials that bring out the beauty of your walls. Coatings made of agglomerates are not only cost effective, but also beautiful without a doubt. 

5. Concrete

Living room open plan homify Modern living room ayrshire,contemporary,floating,glass,house,new house,scotland,stilts,timber,uk,walled garden
homify

Living room open plan

homify
homify
homify

If you want to add a rustic touch to the walls of your home, you can turn to concrete as it brings out the best in your room. As it comes in varied colors you can pick one that is well adapted to your home 

6. Paint

Dramatic Bold spaces, Papersky Studio Papersky Studio Rustic style living room Furniture,Purple,Light,Comfort,Decoration,Textile,Table,Lighting,Interior design,Lamp
Papersky Studio

Dramatic Bold spaces

Papersky Studio
Papersky Studio
Papersky Studio

Good ol paint is something you can never go wrong with. It's simple, easy to maintain, and leaves you with far too many options for you to choose from. 

7. Brick Walls

Alma de artista . Casa em São Paulo ., Koulè Design Afetivo Koulè Design Afetivo Eclectic style living room
Koulè Design Afetivo

Koulè Design Afetivo
Koulè Design Afetivo
Koulè Design Afetivo

For those of you looking to create a rustic charm in the living room, brick walls work just fine. You could either use brick walls in their natural state or simply use painted or restored versions. 

8. Moldings

Оригинальный прованс, Artichok Design Artichok Design Industrial style living room
Artichok Design

Artichok Design
Artichok Design
Artichok Design

Moldings offer a unique style when it comes to wall covering as they add volume and textures to your walls. They are a fantastic option for anyone who's looking to create a modern yet elegant style.

9. Porcelain

EKL Perdizes, Moussi Arquitetura Moussi Arquitetura Modern living room
Moussi Arquitetura

Moussi Arquitetura
Moussi Arquitetura
Moussi Arquitetura

Porcelain tile coverings exude opulence like none other. They are usually restricted to the walls of kitchens and bathrooms, but this image shows how it can be used in the living room as well. 

10. Garden

Living Room, Dotto Francesco consulting Green Dotto Francesco consulting Green Interior landscaping
Dotto Francesco consulting Green

Dotto Francesco consulting Green
Dotto Francesco consulting Green
Dotto Francesco consulting Green

With a garden wall indoors you can introduce a bit of greenery to your living room. Pick out a bed of easy to maintin plants and fixate this on your wall.

11. Wallpaper

La Nouva Residence, Ori - Architects Ori - Architects Modern living room
Ori—Architects

La Nouva Residence

Ori - Architects
Ori—Architects
Ori - Architects

If you can't use textures to create the look or feel that you desire, then wallpaper could do the trick for you. It's simple with a lot of options to pick from depending on the furniture you choose to match it with. 

12. Granite

Decora Lider Salvador - Living urbano, Lider Interiores Lider Interiores Modern living room
Lider Interiores

Lider Interiores
Lider Interiores
Lider Interiores

Granite is also great to experiment with as it is elegant and is similar to marble in a lot of ways. This is one material that cannot go out of style simply because of the charm it exudes. You can pick out colors ranging from grey, black to green. 

13. A combination of stone, wood and plaster

homify Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
homify

homify
homify
homify

In order to decorate the walls of your home, you can look to combinations of stone wood and plaster. They enable you to create unique designs and colors which you can change from time to time as and when you feel it's time to call for a change. 

14. Wood and plaster

SALA DE TELEVISION, HHRG ARQUITECTOS HHRG ARQUITECTOS Modern media room
HHRG ARQUITECTOS

HHRG ARQUITECTOS
HHRG ARQUITECTOS
HHRG ARQUITECTOS

Here's another combination that you do not want to miss out on! It's a unique duo of wood and plaster which leaves you wanting more! You could pick out a combination that matches your furniture or pick out furniture that matches your wall combinations!

15. Glass and molding

The Jasmine Residence, Belal Samman Architects Belal Samman Architects Modern living room
Belal Samman Architects

The Jasmine Residence

Belal Samman Architects
Belal Samman Architects
Belal Samman Architects

Glass, too is a unique piece to put up on a wall. Though fragile, it brings in a rustic charm that you cannot replicate by much else. 

When in doubt of what to choose for the walls of your living room, make sure you turn to these fifteen lovely ideas. 

No, Thanks