10 pictures of interior doors in Indian homes

The interior doors of the rooms are as important as the four walls of the room; staying upfront to guard the privacy when needed. We don’t need them always like we need the front doors of the house. But we cannot ignore them also. The exterior doors are basically designed to protect our house and impress the visitors. But with the interior doors the philosophy changes. It should be designed to be in sync with the interior of the home and yet maintain its personality. It should be there to enhance the beauty of the house and not be there just as a break in the wall. Today we have come up with 10 amazing pictures of interior doors to inspire and impress you. Have a look!
Add some more style to your stylish home. Let the door swing to open and close to become the wooden walls separating two rooms in style. This style will look equally appealing when the door is of glass. Apart from its innovative style, the swinging doors will save on the precious space too in small homes.
These interior doors have merged with the beauty of the decor. Everything is in pristine white and then the golden door handle shines in bright lights to guide the way to the rooms. Its simple and fascinating!
Let the simplicity of the door speak for itself. The dark colour of the door matches with the lampshade hanging from above just in front of the door. There is nothing fancy here. But the presence of this elegantly simple door is adding a strong personality to the interior.
The old world charm of carvings and intricate design still attracts our imaginations. So why not get it done on the interior doors of your house and make it the center of attraction of your house.
When the view from your room is breathtaking, don’t hide it behind the wooden doors. Long plain sliding glass doors will extend your view till the sky where there will be no limit to the beauty.
Match the colour and the texture of the door with the cupboards of the room to maintain the harmony between them. It will spread calmness in the environment and will look and feel amazing.
The classic combination of wood and glass when framed in the most traditional fashion will never fail to surprise you. This picture will surely impress you enough to get one designed for your home. The beauty of this door is hidden in its simplicity and the memories of your grandparent’s home that is still with you.
Normal is boring! Show some creativity in symmetry on wooden and glass doors. Just play with lines and angles and see how dramatic the result will be. Here some glass is frosted and some are clear, again a perfect mismatch for theatrical affect.
If it is the kid’s room, grab the opportunity and play with colours even on the doors to match it with the playful theme of the room. You can also draw the cartoons or allow them to paint their dreams on the door. Believe it, your children will love it and will cherish the memories forever.
Sliding doors are quite functional and much sought after where space is precious. We can easily opt for sliding doors in the interior of our home to separate the rooms but choose the one that will look classy and make your house stylish from inside. Glass is always a perfect option and if it is the sliding door made from frosted glass, then it is a pure elegance.
