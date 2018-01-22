15 ideas of perfect shelves for small bathrooms

It is necessary that you design and modify your bathroom for maximum convenience and ease of usage. Apart from installing wardrobes in the bathroom you also need to set up shelves. They not only serve the purpose of storage in the bathroom but also add to the aesthetic appeal. In small bathrooms, addition of shelves is even more important.
Below listed are some useful ideas for setting up shelves in your bathroom:
Of course, the shelves in bathroom should be on any of the walls. However, you have to think of usage needs before zeroing in on the location of shelves. It could be near wash basin or bathtub, for example.
It is also necessary that you select the apt material for setting up shelves in the bathroom. This will also depend on your bathroom decor. You may opt for marble or granite shelves in the bathroom. However, glass also goes very well. Think of both aesthetic aspects and durability when choosing materials.
Before choosing colour of the shelves in bathroom, think of the room wall colour and style. If the bathroom has marble floor and white walls, setting up marble shelves are ideal. However, for deep coloured bathroom walls, black or grey stone shelves are ideal. A contrasting colour combination is what you should opt for.
Using glass shelves in bathroom gives it a modern look. You may opt for transparent or coloured glass. Sometimes, using frosted glass shelves can be ideal. However, one drawback of glass shelves is that you have to be careful about putting heavy objects on these.
If you want the bathroom to reflect a cosy look, using wooden shelves is advisable. However, be careful about using right type of wood as the environment is likely to be moist.
Try to set up shelves in bathroom in a convenient location. Excluding the areas near shower will be a good idea.
In small sized bathrooms, using corners to put up shelves will be a good idea. This will let you store necessary items without cutting down on easy movement and usage.
Based on type, size and material of the shelves in bathroom- you can put various things on them. These include small face towels, soap, skin care products, tissue and indoor plants etc.
It is not necessary that the shelves in bathroom should be rectangular, oval or square shaped. You can place order for custom designed shelves to suit the needs. Unusual geometric shapes fit in well with stylish bathrooms- as it is.
Whether it is white coloured wood or marble shelves, using white shelves in the bathroom makes the place look more luminous.
Your bathroom may have lights on walls or the ceiling. However, it would be a nice idea to set up shelves with integrated lights. This goes especially well with glass shelves. At times, you can use only the shelf light- especially at the nights.
If you want the bathroom to look aesthetically em-placing, choosing colours like black and brown for shelves is a good idea. They look better with matte light hued walls.
In compact sized bathrooms, setting up shelves with mirror makes more sense. However, ensure the mirror is placed a little away from the tap and showers for convenience.
You may want to set up small shelves inside the shower enclosure in bathroom. Keep the widely used stuffs like soap, shaving or washing gel in these shelves.
Not all of the shelves used in bathroom have to be symmetrical in design and have same shapes. This depends on your styling sense and usage needs.