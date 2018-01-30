Your browser is out-of-date.

A beautiful 2500sqft New Delhi home full of interesting elements

Justwords Justwords
Residential Project, shritee ashish & associates shritee ashish & associates Living roomSofas & armchairs
If you don’t want your home to look just like others, you must be a little creative or hire a professional to do so. With the right combination of colours, shapes and materials, your home can look unique and interesting. This residence in New Delhi for instance, pairs stylish furniture with creative wall panels, fashionable light fixtures and bold hues to make a lasting impression. Every room here has its own personality, and comfort and functionality have not been overlooked in any way. An open layout in the common area adds to the feeling of spaciousness as well. To take a closer look at this project by the interior architects Shritee Ashish & Associates, read on.

Fashionable space for dining and relaxing

Residential Project, shritee ashish & associates shritee ashish & associates Dining roomChairs & benches
With elegant dining furniture on the right and a modern sofa with colourful cushions on the left, this space looks ideal for relaxing and sharing hearty meals with loved ones. The grey feature wall is unusual and very creative, and the temple in the distance looks classy.

Larger than life living

Residential Project, shritee ashish & associates shritee ashish & associates Living roomSofas & armchairs
A couple of high backed and regal chairs in green and orange add tons of style and uniqueness to the living room. Their contrasting cushions and the chic table with vase in between add to the lively look.

Classy furniture

Residential Project, shritee ashish & associates shritee ashish & associates Dining roomTables
The dining furniture is a combination of dark grey and white, and sleek trendy shapes. The chandelier above is trendy and unique.

Lavish bedroom

Residential Project, shritee ashish & associates shritee ashish & associates BedroomBeds & headboards
Grey and white make for a very elegant colour palette in this spacious and modern bedroom. The large bed has a very chic headboard and the luxurious bench at the foot of the bed is luxuriously padded with leather. The lightly printed curtains and smooth flooring complete the look here.

Warmth of wood

Residential Project, shritee ashish & associates shritee ashish & associates BedroomBeds & headboards
Wooden wall panelling and a large wooden wardrobe make this bedroom warm and cosy. The modern bed has a fancy headboard and the cushions are trendy too. Ample but soothing lights offer relaxation here. The wardrobe has sliding doors fitted with large mirrors to help you get dressed easily.

Artistic bathroom

Residential Project, shritee ashish & associates shritee ashish & associates BathroomDecoration
This eclectic style bathroom stands out with its artistically patterned tiles and fashionable sanitary wares. Light-hued wood on the floor and sufficient light add to the warm and comfy feel.

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


