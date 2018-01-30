A beautiful 2500sqft New Delhi home full of interesting elements

If you don’t want your home to look just like others, you must be a little creative or hire a professional to do so. With the right combination of colours, shapes and materials, your home can look unique and interesting. This residence in New Delhi for instance, pairs stylish furniture with creative wall panels, fashionable light fixtures and bold hues to make a lasting impression. Every room here has its own personality, and comfort and functionality have not been overlooked in any way. An open layout in the common area adds to the feeling of spaciousness as well. To take a closer look at this project by the interior architects Shritee Ashish & Associates, read on.