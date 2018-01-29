A vibrant home full of creative touches in New Delhi

Modern homeowners often desire a residence that is interesting, full of warmth and features colours that inspire and ensure positivity. And today’s how tour in New Delhi will make it evident to you. Rendered by the interior architects at Shritee Ashish & Associates, this residence is a very eclectic affair that combines different materials and colours to make an impressive statement. Marble, wood, and brick are among the classy materials used for a luxurious yet rustic look. The wall decor accents and panels are innovative as well, while the furniture designs are modern. So, take a look and get tons of interior design ideas!
A marble-topped table surrounded by stylish wooden chairs and a neat bench make dining here a luxurious and memorable experience. The brown wall panel above the sideboard features a gigantic bronze watch for a very individual look.
This spacious and modern bedroom boasts of a trendy bed with red headboard, printed cushions, a smart inbuilt wardrobe with sliding doors and a wall panel with circles all over in steel finish. The red, grey and white environment here looks stylish and very comfortable.
A variety of hues ranging from blue and turquoise to pink, yellow, green and golden dominate the child’s bedroom for a lively and exciting look. The patchwork headboard of the bed is especially stunning, and it complements the beautiful bedspread with its golden prints. The inbuilt white shelf behind the bed is fitted with lights to show off collectibles in style.
The brick-lined rustic feature wall in this bedroom is its highlight that lends oodles of warmth. The modern white TV unit contrasts it nicely, while the luxurious armchair near the window promises ample leisure and cosiness.
