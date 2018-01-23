Your browser is out-of-date.

42 stylish and modern living rooms

Asha Bogenfuerst Asha Bogenfuerst
House in Marostica, Diego Gnoato Architect Diego Gnoato Architect Modern living room
How to decorate a modern living room? Which furniture to choose? What colors? Quite often the proposals that we find in the market end up exaggerating in excess of details, accessories and useless decorations, which leads us to create spaces that become filled with unnecessary and impractical objects. The modern living room proposition we offer as inspiration here in homify is the opposite: simple, without many distractions, the formula that everyone already knows and works very well: wall with the built-in TV and sofa. Does it seem too simplistic?

Today we present 42 photos of examples of living rooms that will make you change your mind about simplicity. Decorated in a modern style, they give the apartments the style attached to the ideal, to clear your mind of all thoughts. Nothing complicated or too expensive! Take a look and be inspired to change yours right now.

1. White brick wall and blue rack

casa vintage, Laura Canonico Architetto Laura Canonico Architetto Modern living room
Laura Canonico Architetto

Laura Canonico Architetto
Laura Canonico Architetto
Laura Canonico Architetto

2. Long white curtains

La casa di A, zero6studio - Studio Associato di Architettura zero6studio - Studio Associato di Architettura Modern living room
zero6studio—Studio Associato di Architettura

zero6studio - Studio Associato di Architettura
zero6studio—Studio Associato di Architettura
zero6studio - Studio Associato di Architettura

3. Modern lighting and sober tones

APPARTAMENTO A PALERMO - 2013, Giuseppe Rappa & Angelo M. Castiglione Giuseppe Rappa & Angelo M. Castiglione Modern living room
Giuseppe Rappa &amp; Angelo M. Castiglione

Giuseppe Rappa & Angelo M. Castiglione
Giuseppe Rappa &amp; Angelo M. Castiglione
Giuseppe Rappa & Angelo M. Castiglione

4. With enough room to circulate

La casa di E&C, Modularis Progettazione e Arredo Modularis Progettazione e Arredo Modern living room
Modularis Progettazione e Arredo

Modularis Progettazione e Arredo
Modularis Progettazione e Arredo
Modularis Progettazione e Arredo

5. As space that connects the whole house

Cavour | modern style, EF_Archidesign EF_Archidesign Modern living room
EF_Archidesign

EF_Archidesign
EF_Archidesign
EF_Archidesign

6. With a wall of niches

Luce e spazi aperti - rivisitazione di un interno a Ceggia (VE), Studio Massimo Rinaldo architetto Studio Massimo Rinaldo architetto Modern living room
Studio Massimo Rinaldo architetto

Studio Massimo Rinaldo architetto
Studio Massimo Rinaldo architetto
Studio Massimo Rinaldo architetto


7. With wall and ceiling decorations

Living room BRENSO Architecture & Design Modern living room
BRENSO Architecture &amp; Design

Living room

BRENSO Architecture & Design
BRENSO Architecture &amp; Design
BRENSO Architecture & Design

8. Minimalist

casa s_f, Andrea Stortoni Architetto Andrea Stortoni Architetto Modern living room
Andrea Stortoni Architetto

Andrea Stortoni Architetto
Andrea Stortoni Architetto
Andrea Stortoni Architetto

9. Luxurious

Ponte Milvio | Minimal Design, EF_Archidesign EF_Archidesign Modern living room
EF_Archidesign

EF_Archidesign
EF_Archidesign
EF_Archidesign

10. Cozy

75 mq per 4!, ARCHITETTO LAURA LISBO ARCHITETTO LAURA LISBO Modern living room Beige
ARCHITETTO LAURA LISBO

ARCHITETTO LAURA LISBO
ARCHITETTO LAURA LISBO
ARCHITETTO LAURA LISBO

11. A space to have coffee

Maison Fleury, Francesca Greco - HOME|Philosophy Francesca Greco - HOME|Philosophy Modern living room
Francesca Greco —HOME|Philosophy

Francesca Greco - HOME|Philosophy
Francesca Greco —HOME|Philosophy
Francesca Greco - HOME|Philosophy

12. A mosaic window

Cavour | modern style, EF_Archidesign EF_Archidesign Modern living room
EF_Archidesign

EF_Archidesign
EF_Archidesign
EF_Archidesign

13. With the wall covered by stones

Residenza privata , Luca Bucciantini Architettura d’ interni Luca Bucciantini Architettura d’ interni Modern living room
Luca Bucciantini Architettura d’ interni

Luca Bucciantini Architettura d’ interni
Luca Bucciantini Architettura d’ interni
Luca Bucciantini Architettura d’ interni

14. Blue

Villa Andora, Architetto ANTONIO ZARDONI Architetto ANTONIO ZARDONI Modern living room
Architetto ANTONIO ZARDONI

Architetto ANTONIO ZARDONI
Architetto ANTONIO ZARDONI
Architetto ANTONIO ZARDONI

15. Integrated in a studio

Bilocale Pigneto - Roma, Luca Tranquilli - Fotografo Luca Tranquilli - Fotografo Modern living room
Luca Tranquilli—Fotografo

Luca Tranquilli - Fotografo
Luca Tranquilli—Fotografo
Luca Tranquilli - Fotografo

16. With a colored lamp

PROGETTO DI RIMODULAZIONE INTERNA DI UN APPARTAMENTO, Beniamino Faliti Architetto Beniamino Faliti Architetto Modern living room
Beniamino Faliti Architetto

Beniamino Faliti Architetto
Beniamino Faliti Architetto
Beniamino Faliti Architetto

17. Floor-to-ceiling wood

Progetti, luigi bello architetto luigi bello architetto Modern living room
luigi bello architetto

Progetti

luigi bello architetto
luigi bello architetto
luigi bello architetto

18. Another option with niche walls

#1 Dream Apartment #Milano, Arch. Andrea Pella Arch. Andrea Pella Modern living room
Arch. Andrea Pella

Arch. Andrea Pella
Arch. Andrea Pella
Arch. Andrea Pella

19. With two sofas, one facing the other

Riqualificazione e arredo casa privata, Studio HAUS Studio HAUS Modern living room
Studio HAUS

Studio HAUS
Studio HAUS
Studio HAUS

20. Rustic

living Didonè Comacchio Architects Modern living room
Didonè Comacchio Architects

living

Didonè Comacchio Architects
Didonè Comacchio Architects
Didonè Comacchio Architects

21. Classical

Relooking appartamento datato, SuMisura SuMisura Modern living room
SuMisura

SuMisura
SuMisura
SuMisura

22. With tiled floor

Villa a schiera Roma, Laura Galli Architetto Laura Galli Architetto Modern living room
Laura Galli Architetto

Laura Galli Architetto
Laura Galli Architetto
Laura Galli Architetto

23. As sofas separating environments

Appartamento a San Paolo - Roma, Archifacturing Archifacturing Modern living room
Archifacturing

Archifacturing
Archifacturing
Archifacturing

24. With the sofa facing the dresser

Una Stanza in più, Architetto Alberto Colella Architetto Alberto Colella Modern living room
Architetto Alberto Colella

Architetto Alberto Colella
Architetto Alberto Colella
Architetto Alberto Colella

25. With beams on the ceiling

Casa AS, Nicola Sacco Architetto Nicola Sacco Architetto Modern living room Wood
Nicola Sacco Architetto

Nicola Sacco Architetto
Nicola Sacco Architetto
Nicola Sacco Architetto

26. With planned furniture

Casa BT.BM, Angeli - Brucoli Architetti Angeli - Brucoli Architetti Modern living room
Angeli—Brucoli Architetti

Angeli - Brucoli Architetti
Angeli—Brucoli Architetti
Angeli - Brucoli Architetti

27. Scandinavian style

Giò&Marci, km 429 architettura km 429 architettura Modern living room
km 429 architettura

km 429 architettura
km 429 architettura
km 429 architettura

28. Gray

Duplex, Architetto Luigia Pace Architetto Luigia Pace Modern living room Wood White
Architetto Luigia Pace

Architetto Luigia Pace
Architetto Luigia Pace
Architetto Luigia Pace

29. Another option with wall of niches

WHITE, BRIGHT AND MINIMAL. APPARTAMENTO ZONA WASHINGTON, Luigi Brenna Architetto Luigi Brenna Architetto Modern living room
Luigi Brenna Architetto

Luigi Brenna Architetto
Luigi Brenna Architetto
Luigi Brenna Architetto

30. Another blue option

Villa Andora, Architetto ANTONIO ZARDONI Architetto ANTONIO ZARDONI Modern living room
Architetto ANTONIO ZARDONI

Architetto ANTONIO ZARDONI
Architetto ANTONIO ZARDONI
Architetto ANTONIO ZARDONI

31. With wall covered in wood

PASSIVE HOUSE, Tommaso Giunchi Architect Tommaso Giunchi Architect Modern living room
Tommaso Giunchi Architect

Tommaso Giunchi Architect
Tommaso Giunchi Architect
Tommaso Giunchi Architect

32. Another option with tiled floors

Progetto, Paolo Cavazzoli Paolo Cavazzoli Modern living room
Paolo Cavazzoli

Paolo Cavazzoli
Paolo Cavazzoli
Paolo Cavazzoli

33. Integrated into the kitchen

Percorsi di luce, Mario Ferrara Mario Ferrara Modern living room
Mario Ferrara

Mario Ferrara
Mario Ferrara
Mario Ferrara

34. Integrated to the dining room

Manutenzione straordinaria attico anni '60 a Parma, SuMisura SuMisura Modern living room
SuMisura

SuMisura
SuMisura
SuMisura

35. With sliding doors to separate

Casa VR, Fabrizio De Rosa Architetto Fabrizio De Rosa Architetto Modern living room
Fabrizio De Rosa Architetto

Fabrizio De Rosa Architetto
Fabrizio De Rosa Architetto
Fabrizio De Rosa Architetto

36. With focal lights

casa di ringhiera, marta novarini architetto marta novarini architetto Modern living room
marta novarini architetto

marta novarini architetto
marta novarini architetto
marta novarini architetto

37. With modular furniture

Casa Bobolo, tiziano de cian tiziano de cian Modern living room
tiziano de cian

tiziano de cian
tiziano de cian
tiziano de cian

38. With cushions and colored cover

UN APPARTAMENTO D'ELITE, SERENA ROMANO' ARCHITETTO SERENA ROMANO' ARCHITETTO Modern living room
SERENA ROMANO&#39; ARCHITETTO

SERENA ROMANO' ARCHITETTO
SERENA ROMANO&#39; ARCHITETTO
SERENA ROMANO' ARCHITETTO

39. Just a couch to rest on

Casa R, Architrek Architrek Modern living room
Architrek

Architrek
Architrek
Architrek

40. Full of colorful cushions

CASA DB, DFG Architetti Associati DFG Architetti Associati Modern living room
DFG Architetti Associati

DFG Architetti Associati
DFG Architetti Associati
DFG Architetti Associati

41. With a coffee table

Residenza estiva, Viviana Pitrolo architetto Viviana Pitrolo architetto Modern living room
Viviana Pitrolo architetto

Viviana Pitrolo architetto
Viviana Pitrolo architetto
Viviana Pitrolo architetto

42. With textured wall

House in Marostica, Diego Gnoato Architect Diego Gnoato Architect Modern living room
Diego Gnoato Architect

Diego Gnoato Architect
Diego Gnoato Architect
Diego Gnoato Architect
Which living rooms do you like best? 


