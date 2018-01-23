42 stylish and modern living rooms

How to decorate a modern living room? Which furniture to choose? What colors? Quite often the proposals that we find in the market end up exaggerating in excess of details, accessories and useless decorations, which leads us to create spaces that become filled with unnecessary and impractical objects. The modern living room proposition we offer as inspiration here in homify is the opposite: simple, without many distractions, the formula that everyone already knows and works very well: wall with the built-in TV and sofa. Does it seem too simplistic?

Today we present 42 photos of examples of living rooms that will make you change your mind about simplicity. Decorated in a modern style, they give the apartments the style attached to the ideal, to clear your mind of all thoughts. Nothing complicated or too expensive! Take a look and be inspired to change yours right now.