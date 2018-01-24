6 pictures of spectacular family homes

If you need inspiration to build your home, this book of ideas will gift you with six incredible designs made by interior architects from the homify directory. They can serve as a guide in creating the plan for your home. In addition to typical formats for modern spaces and the use of contemporary materials, these projects also have classic features that guarantee a charming home. Surrounded by nature and with different textures and well-designed landscaping, they convey style and taste without giving up the comfort and privacy of the residents. Check out what is special about each one.
This two story house was built with colonial style inspiration and a country style atmosphere. It has beautiful glass windows with wooden frames that ensure good natural light enters into the interior of the house without compromising the privacy of the residents. The large window on the second floor looks out at the large outside area of the house, which is composed of a patio large enough for parking cars, and allowing enough space for children to have room to play.
With stone clad walls, this house was built in rectangular format, without the presence of a conventional roof. The large window of the front room overlooks the small and charming balcony of the house, which gives access to the main door surrounded by rectangular glass ornaments that allow light to enter the interior.
With two floors and large windows that allow residents to view the beautiful surrounding landscape, this home has a contemporary style and inspiring air about it. Built on top of a hill, it is surrounded by nature and has a lake well ahead. With a rectangular shape, the house does not have a conventional roof, which allows the use of a large outside area on the second floor slab. To get there, you must use a beautiful external staircase.
Modern and adorned with stones on its exterior walls, this house has a large garden planned ahead. The pavement leading to the small staircase of the front porch is surrounded by a well-tended lawn, trees and various plants, which gives a country atmosphere to the place, despite the modern style of construction.
Surrounded by lawns, this straight and simple design consists of two floors with a garage, as well as large windows on two floors. In addition to ensuring privacy for residents, this project also made good use of the outdoor area, which can be used for parties or gatherings with friends.
This two story, bold style house has large windows on both floors that allow full view of the front lawn. In addition to the rectangular shape, the white color chosen for the facade also conveys a climate of modernity to the residence. The architects of this project definitely know how to make a great impression.