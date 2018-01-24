6 pictures of spectacular family homes

If you need inspiration to build your home, this book of ideas will gift you with six incredible designs made by interior architects from the homify directory. They can serve as a guide in creating the plan for your home. In addition to typical formats for modern spaces and the use of contemporary materials, these projects also have classic features that guarantee a charming home. Surrounded by nature and with different textures and well-designed landscaping, they convey style and taste without giving up the comfort and privacy of the residents. Check out what is special about each one.