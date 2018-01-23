Modern kitchens: 13 great ideas with decorative vinyl

There are a thousand ways to add life to your modern kitchen, but often we choose the most complicated ones, because we think that they offer the best results. However, there are some quick and inexpensive solutions that can have the same or even a greater impact than the more expensive options. For example, you can change the lining of your walls, and give them a new image using decorative vinyl.
The advantages of vinyl are many. They are simple to install, come in many designs, and you can customize them to adapt to any style or personality. They are easy to find and cheaper than other materials. So, if you want to give your kitchen a new look, vinyl is your best option, and to prove it, we have put together some great ideas.
What better way to add life to a kitchen than with nature? These flowers add freshness and a splash of colour to this modern kitchen.
If you have a small space, adding depth allows you to play with the perspective of the spaces, and make them appear wider. For example, the vinyl in this kitchen makes it look like there is a lot of space beyond the counter. The only recommendation is to choose simple and smooth materials for your furniture, so that it will enhance the effect. The vinyl will become the protagonist, capturing the attention of everyone with its artificial depth.
Once again, we present a vinyl with natural elements, but this time it is in black and white. The aim is to combine with the vibrant materials of the cupboard, creating a unique visual effect, as if the orange sun is shining above the dry cactus and the wood.
A kitchen in white is the perfect choice to let the imagination fly when select the coatings and countertops. And, you can use other elements to give it a different style. For example, this vinyl of a cityscape achieves a minimalist design that gives the area a very urban look.
In this case, we come across another natural scenery, but here the landscape is more complex, and is characterized by the brown tones that blend perfectly with the rest of the materials. What makes this design so special is the integrative approach that joins the coating with the cupboards by placing spotlights underneath.
Here, the introduction of a vinyl with flower buds adds a rustic touch to the kitchen.
Vinyl inspired by nature is widely used for social spaces such as the living room, for example, to make the guests feel more comfortable. If we put them in the kitchen, it can add an extra touch of originality and surprise for your visitors or guests. To achieve a better result, you can use designs in colours that contrast with the rest of the design. It’s a simple way to achieve originality.
Get more ideas for using colour in your home.
In this kitchen, the vinyl blends with the shades of grey in the rest of the elements to achieve a cohesive look.
It is possible to play with the superimposition of the figures in the vinyl to get a 3D effect or a unique look that brings dynamism and mobility to the kitchen design. In addition, these fun images can make your kitchen look more original.
This kitchen gets a touch of magic with the contrasting vinyl with bright sunflowers and a blue sky.
Who says that works of art can’t be present in the kitchen? Although they are generally placed in the living room, or in the foyer, an abstract mural in your kitchen can be included even if you have very little space or a simple design.
Unlike the previous examples, this vinyl has kitchen-themed images that are well defined, achieving an accurate and elegant image, which perfectly combines with the design and the sober materials that have been used in the rest of the area. In addition, the vinyl has been placed only on the background wall of the stove. Similarly, you can choose other decorative elements for the work area to personalize each space according to its functions.
Finally, we present this modern kitchen, which gets a vintage touch with the inclusion of pretty flowers.
