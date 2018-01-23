Your browser is out-of-date.

Modern kitchens: 13 great ideas with decorative vinyl

Sunita Vellapally Sunita Vellapally
homify Mediterranean style kitchen
There are a thousand ways to add life to your modern kitchen, but often we choose the most complicated ones, because we think that they offer the best results. However, there are some quick and inexpensive solutions that can have the same or even a greater impact than the more expensive options. For example, you can change the lining of your walls, and give them a new image using decorative vinyl.

The advantages of vinyl are many. They are simple to install, come in many designs, and you can customize them to adapt to any style or personality. They are easy to find and cheaper than other materials. So, if you want to give your kitchen a new look, vinyl is your best option, and to prove it, we have put together some great ideas.

1. Pink flowers to give a soft and natural touch

homify Mediterranean style kitchen
What better way to add life to a kitchen than with nature? These flowers add freshness and a splash of colour to this modern kitchen.

2. The effect of depth

homify Industrial style kitchen
If you have a small space, adding depth allows you to play with the perspective of the spaces, and make them appear wider. For example, the vinyl in this kitchen makes it look like there is a lot of space beyond the counter. The only recommendation is to choose simple and smooth materials for your furniture, so that it will enhance the effect. The vinyl will become the protagonist, capturing the attention of everyone with its artificial depth.

3. Nature in black and white

homify Modern kitchen
Once again, we present a vinyl with natural elements, but this time it is in black and white. The aim is to combine with the vibrant materials of the cupboard, creating a unique visual effect, as if the orange sun is shining above the dry cactus and the wood.

4. Urban style

homify Modern kitchen
A kitchen in white is the perfect choice to let the imagination fly when select the coatings and countertops. And, you can use other elements to give it a different style. For example, this vinyl of a cityscape achieves a minimalist design that gives the area a very urban look.

5. Special finishes

homify Country style kitchen
In this case, we come across another natural scenery, but here the landscape is more complex, and is characterized by the brown tones that blend perfectly with the rest of the materials. What makes this design so special is the integrative approach that joins the coating with the cupboards by placing spotlights underneath.

6. Flower buds for a rustic kitchen

homify Modern kitchen
Here, the introduction of a vinyl with flower buds adds a rustic touch to the kitchen.


7. Landscapes full of colour

homify Modern kitchen
Vinyl inspired by nature is widely used for social spaces such as the living room, for example, to make the guests feel more comfortable. If we put them in the kitchen, it can add an extra touch of originality and surprise for your visitors or guests. To achieve a better result, you can use designs in colours that contrast with the rest of the design. It’s a simple way to achieve originality.

Get more ideas for using colour in your home.

8. An elegant design with shades of grey

homify Modern kitchen
In this kitchen, the vinyl blends with the shades of grey in the rest of the elements to achieve a cohesive look.

9. Coloured elements

homify Modern kitchen
It is possible to play with the superimposition of the figures in the vinyl to get a 3D effect or a unique look that brings dynamism and mobility to the kitchen design. In addition, these fun images can make your  kitchen look more original.

10. A beautiful field of flowers

homify Modern kitchen
This kitchen gets a touch of magic with the contrasting vinyl with bright sunflowers and a blue sky.

11. Abstract style

homify Eclectic style kitchen
Who says that works of art can’t be present in the kitchen? Although they are generally placed in the living room, or in the foyer, an abstract mural in your kitchen can be included even if you have very little space or a simple design.

12. Elegance and discretion

homify Modern kitchen
Unlike the previous examples, this vinyl has kitchen-themed images that are well defined, achieving an accurate and elegant image, which perfectly combines with the design and the sober materials that have been used in the rest of the area. In addition, the vinyl has been placed only on the background wall of the stove. Similarly, you can choose other decorative elements for the work area to personalize each space according to its functions.

13. And a vintage look with delicate flowers

homify Modern kitchen
Finally, we present this modern kitchen, which gets a vintage touch with the inclusion of pretty flowers.

Get ideas on how to store your utensils creatively.

6 kitchen shapes: which one fits your home?
Which of these designs is your favourite? Respond in the comments.


