8 two-storey homes to draw inspiration from

Natasha Kurien Natasha Kurien
RESIDENCIA DIANA, Excelencia en Diseño Excelencia en Diseño Colonial style houses Bricks White
Loading admin actions …

For those of you looking to write your own story with a two story home, here is the perfect ideabook. If home really is where the heart is then look no further because you will find all the answers you need right here. Discover these 8 two storied homes before you build your own. 

1. A modern fascade

CASA OO, ARKOT arquitectura + construcción ARKOT arquitectura + construcción Modern houses
ARKOT arquitectura + construcción

ARKOT arquitectura + construcción
ARKOT arquitectura + construcción
ARKOT arquitectura + construcción

There are quite a few standout features in this home. Firstly, it comes with a traditional charm that is perfected with the choice of contrasting black and white. It also showcases an intersection of planes. In order to highlight this feature, a stone wall is picked out making this the best of both worlds. 

2. Petite and graceful

Casa ESQUI, Perspectiva Arquitectos México Perspectiva Arquitectos México Modern houses Concrete White
Perspectiva Arquitectos México

Perspectiva Arquitectos México
Perspectiva Arquitectos México
Perspectiva Arquitectos México

While this might appear to be a simple design, it takes a second look to notice the amalgamation of colors and textures. The left portion depicts a modern facade with a frame to highlight the upper floor. Basic colors are toyed with in this section. It's counterpart though, combines vibrant colors of varied shapes and sizes. 

3. An intersection of planes

CAROLCO 2, GF ARQUITECTOS GF ARQUITECTOS Modern houses
GF ARQUITECTOS

GF ARQUITECTOS
GF ARQUITECTOS
GF ARQUITECTOS

An intersection of three planes at varied perspectives make this design a standout. It beautifully combines white, gray and brown panes creating a very modern design. 

Look into this wonderful ideabook for more inspiration!

4. Big, bold and beautiful

Casa Suárez, AParquitectos AParquitectos Modern houses
AParquitectos

AParquitectos
AParquitectos
AParquitectos

For those of you who appreciate the larger things in life, here's a bone for you to pick! With ultimate precision, this two story building comes in white with the right combination of elements, colors and greenery. 

5. Traditional

RESIDENCIA DIANA, Excelencia en Diseño Excelencia en Diseño Colonial style houses Bricks White
Excelencia en Diseño

Excelencia en Diseño
Excelencia en Diseño
Excelencia en Diseño

Traditional designs can also serve as a means of inspiration if you like. With large windows as well as smaller ones, this design makes use of shapes and light exceptionally well. 

6. Sealed from the exterior

CASA OLIVOS, Loyola Arquitectos Loyola Arquitectos Modern houses
Loyola Arquitectos

Loyola Arquitectos
Loyola Arquitectos
Loyola Arquitectos

Concealed away, maintaining total privacy is this next design. For those of you who like to live private lives, this is a good idea as it discloses nothing about the activities of your home. 


7. White at its best

Casa Rubí 70, Región 4 Arquitectura Región 4 Arquitectura Minimalist houses
Región 4 Arquitectura

Región 4 Arquitectura
Región 4 Arquitectura
Región 4 Arquitectura

Minimalist ideas complete every list, and this one is not different! An all white ensemble with portions highlighted with brown, wooden textures makes this design simple irresistible. 

Here's another lovely two storey home for you to explore.

8. It's all in the measurements

Ampliacion Casa Tellez, Besana Studio Besana Studio Minimalist houses Grey
Besana Studio

Besana Studio
Besana Studio
Besana Studio

Distinction prevails predominantly in this next design. With large windows, there is an illusion of a much larger house. That, plus the added wood in the facade make this a great idea to incorporate in your next home. 

Here's how to create a fully functional two storey home

This spacious Bangalore home is an interior design masterpiece!


