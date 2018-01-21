9 pictures of small and elegant bathrooms

The bathroom is the most private room of the house which usually remains hidden behind the closed doors. But when we open the doors to use it, we definitely want it to be a clean and comfortable place. Often we are worried of the size of the bathroom. If you have small bathroom in your home, we have ideas and proposal to maximize the space in an elegant and functional ways. There are lots of things that you can do to make your bathroom stand out. Modern coatings on the wall, chic and functional accessories, customized furniture and some greenery for freshness are just a few things which when planned and executed smartly can make your small bathroom comfortable and stylish.
Have a look!
The various shades of rectangular stone tiles all over the walls are making this small bathroom amazingly beautiful. The uniformity in the texture is adding depth and aesthetic value to the space. The irregular shapes, rough surface and different tones of the tiles are making this bathroom unique. Finally, the lighting through the spotlights fixed on the roof is making this a perfect bathroom.
Neutral or delicate tones in small bathroom will create a visual sensation of spaciousness. Add your personal touch with little detailing and let the bathroom reflect your aesthetic sense. Contrast the light colour of the bathroom with thin band of micro tiles in darker shade running all over the walls at an average height. The thin contrasting strips will capture all the attention and add a personality into the space.
Pastel and white, together they spell magic and stand out for its romantic hue. The curves of the furniture, the intricate design on the mirror, a delicate painting on the wall and soft lights from the lamps; romance is in the air.
The combination of different shades of chocolate will definitely bring in surprises and sophistication in the room. The colour contrast is perfectly balanced here in this bathroom and avoids any dark effect. It is chic and contemporary in style.
If the space allow or can be created, just go for it! Green plants bring in energy and colour to the space and it doesn’t need any further decoration to brighten up the space. Plants have the power to make the room lively and delightful. So go green!
This bathroom celebrates the classic contrast of black and white and it is magical. Bold black walls with thin strips of white, white sanitary fittings and white ceiling is extremely modern and creating an interesting visual effect.
The smooth wooden floor beneath, plain grey walls and then the irregular natural texture of rough stone on the wall behind the bathtub; everything here will immediately grab all the attention as soon as you enter the door. Above all the beauty and elegance, the environment here is quite relaxing.
The power of white is enough to make the atmosphere cool and calm. When complemented with wood, it creates a perfect contrast that soothes the nerve. It is bright, clean and quite relaxing.
The rectangular grey mosaic tiles covering the floor and walls are bestowing a bold and urbane character in this modern bathroom. The white sanitary fittings and furniture balances off the darkness of grey and make it look elegant and stylish.
