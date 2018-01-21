Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

9 pictures of small and elegant bathrooms

LEENA JHA HOMIFY LEENA JHA HOMIFY
APPARTAMENTO – LUGANO - Svizzera, KRISZTINA HAROSI - ARCHITECTURAL RENDERING KRISZTINA HAROSI - ARCHITECTURAL RENDERING Modern bathroom
Loading admin actions …

The bathroom is the most private room of the house which usually remains hidden behind the closed doors. But when we open the doors to use it, we definitely want it to be a clean and comfortable place. Often we are worried of the size of the bathroom. If you have small bathroom in your home, we have ideas and proposal to maximize the space in an elegant and functional ways. There are lots of things that you can do to make your bathroom stand out. Modern coatings on the wall, chic and functional accessories, customized furniture and some greenery for freshness are just a few things which when planned and executed smartly can make your small bathroom comfortable and stylish.

Have a look!

​1. Various shades of texture

APPARTAMENTO – LUGANO - Svizzera, KRISZTINA HAROSI - ARCHITECTURAL RENDERING KRISZTINA HAROSI - ARCHITECTURAL RENDERING Modern bathroom
KRISZTINA HAROSI—ARCHITECTURAL RENDERING

KRISZTINA HAROSI - ARCHITECTURAL RENDERING
KRISZTINA HAROSI—ARCHITECTURAL RENDERING
KRISZTINA HAROSI - ARCHITECTURAL RENDERING

The various shades of rectangular stone tiles all over the walls are making this small bathroom amazingly beautiful. The uniformity in the texture is adding depth and aesthetic value to the space. The irregular shapes, rough surface and different tones of the tiles are making this bathroom unique. Finally, the lighting through the spotlights fixed on the roof is making this a perfect bathroom.

​2. Beaming with style

Ristrutturazione appartamento Roma, Collatino, Facile Ristrutturare Facile Ristrutturare Modern bathroom
Facile Ristrutturare

Facile Ristrutturare
Facile Ristrutturare
Facile Ristrutturare

Neutral or delicate tones in small bathroom will create a visual sensation of spaciousness. Add your personal touch with little detailing and let the bathroom reflect your aesthetic sense. Contrast the light colour of the bathroom with thin band of micro tiles in darker shade running all over the walls at an average height. The thin contrasting strips will capture all the attention and add a personality into the space.

​3. A touch of romance

Ristrutturazione appartamento Roma, Marconi, Facile Ristrutturare Facile Ristrutturare Classic style bathroom
Facile Ristrutturare

Facile Ristrutturare
Facile Ristrutturare
Facile Ristrutturare

Pastel and white, together they spell magic and stand out for its romantic hue. The curves of the furniture, the intricate design on the mirror, a delicate painting on the wall and soft lights from the lamps; romance is in the air.

​4. Chocolate love

MILANO QTS, Archifacturing Archifacturing Modern bathroom Ceramic Brown
Archifacturing

Archifacturing
Archifacturing
Archifacturing

The combination of different shades of chocolate will definitely bring in surprises and sophistication in the room. The colour contrast is perfectly balanced here in this bathroom and avoids any dark effect. It is chic and contemporary in style.

​5. The calmness of greens

TARIMA DE ROBLE STORM - MADRID, Tarimas de Autor Tarimas de Autor Modern bathroom
Tarimas de Autor

Tarimas de Autor
Tarimas de Autor
Tarimas de Autor

If the space allow or can be created, just go for it! Green plants bring in energy and colour to the space and it doesn’t need any further decoration to brighten up the space. Plants have the power to make the room lively and delightful. So go green!

​6. Black magic

Quartiere Ostiense: una casa dal sapore Industriale , studioQ studioQ Industrial style bathroom
studioQ

studioQ
studioQ
studioQ

This bathroom celebrates the classic contrast of black and white and it is magical. Bold black walls with thin strips of white, white sanitary fittings and white ceiling is extremely modern and creating an interesting visual effect.


​7. Texture of stones and wood

Realizzazioni, PietraNova srl PietraNova srl Modern bathroom
PietraNova srl

PietraNova srl
PietraNova srl
PietraNova srl

The smooth wooden floor beneath, plain grey walls and then the irregular natural texture of rough stone on the wall behind the bathtub; everything here will immediately grab all the attention as soon as you enter the door. Above all the beauty and elegance, the environment here is quite relaxing.

8. Peacefully white

Casa - Studio, ARCHILAB architettura e design ARCHILAB architettura e design Modern bathroom
ARCHILAB architettura e design

ARCHILAB architettura e design
ARCHILAB architettura e design
ARCHILAB architettura e design

The power of white is enough to make the atmosphere cool and calm. When complemented with wood, it creates a perfect contrast that soothes the nerve. It is bright, clean and quite relaxing.

​9. Bold and urbane

Ristrutturazione cascinale, PROGETTO Bi PROGETTO Bi Industrial style bathroom
PROGETTO Bi

PROGETTO Bi
PROGETTO Bi
PROGETTO Bi

The rectangular grey mosaic tiles covering the floor and walls are bestowing a bold and urbane character in this modern bathroom. The white sanitary fittings and furniture balances off the darkness of grey and make it look elegant and stylish.

Check this ideabook to know what was trending in 2017: 10 best pictures of bathrooms for Indian homes in 2017

A vibrant home in Pune home full of colours
Do you have more ideas to make a small bathroom look spacious and beautiful? We are waiting to hear from you.


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks