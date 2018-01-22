Your browser is out-of-date.

40 ideas for a magical modern living room

Sunita Vellapally Sunita Vellapally
Recupero Sottotetto - Duplex 2, enzoferrara architetti enzoferrara architetti Modern living room
In today’s article, we look at the basic configuration of living rooms. We do not want to disrespect or disregard other rooms such as the kitchen or bathroom, but let’s face it, the living room has become the most important space in the home. It is multi-functional and offers an area for fun, leisure, study and relaxation. It’s a space where the whole family can gather, both during the week as well as on the weekends.

The main elements remain the same as always, but this year, especially, we see a simplification in relation to the furniture. Less furniture, more style! The colours for modern living rooms are also moving towards less drastic or radical choices. In the 40 photos today, we show you the latest ideas for living rooms, which use a mixture of modern design and a palette of neutral and pastel colours.

For Indian homes, the television zone is undoubtedly one of the key details that cannot be overlooked. This wall needs to be beautiful and functional. Often, it is created using a structure of plasterboard, with shelves and niches that enhance its function.

1. Beige with texture added by the stone-clad background wall

CASA "EL" - VALDISOTTO (SO), GRITTI ROLLO | Stefano Gritti e Sofia Rollo GRITTI ROLLO | Stefano Gritti e Sofia Rollo Modern living room
GRITTI ROLLO | Stefano Gritti e Sofia Rollo

2. L-shaped sofa, plush carpet and a unique highlight from graffiti-themed vinyl coating on the cabinets

LTAB/LAB/OPENSPACE, LTAB/LAB STUDIO LTAB/LAB STUDIO Modern living room
3. Large television, embedded into the plaster wall, which reflects the area to increase its amplitude

Ristrutturazione appartamento Firenze, Montelupo Fiorentino, Facile Ristrutturare Facile Ristrutturare Modern living room
4. Neutral with splashes of green and nature-inspired elements

Rinnovo Arredo, Studio HAUS Studio HAUS Modern living room
Get more ideas on how to add nature to your urban home.

5. A clever niche shelf with an in-built fireplace, storage for books and an extended ledge for the TV

CASA BLUE D, Valeria Sdraiati Valeria Sdraiati Modern living room
6. L-shaped seating with green elements such as the cushions and potted plants as well as a view of the greenery on the terrace

CASA MB, Marianna Porcellato Porvett Marianna Porcellato Porvett Scandinavian style living room Green
7. Minimalist white and grey with semi-circular seating and straight-lined storage

Ristrutturazione appartamento di 82 mq a Milano, San Siro, Facile Ristrutturare Facile Ristrutturare Modern living room
8. An open-plan with white furniture, wooden flooring and soft lighting, with additional illumination from the modern lamps

appartamento NN, Laura Pistoia architetto Laura Pistoia architetto Minimalist living room
9. Grey, white and organized

Recupero Sottotetto - Duplex 2, enzoferrara architetti enzoferrara architetti Modern living room
10. Another grey and white room with touches of classic design such as the whimsical bird-cage chandelier and floor-to-ceiling drapes

Ristrutturazione appartamento Firenze, Calenzano, Facile Ristrutturare Facile Ristrutturare Modern living room
11. Cosy with L-shaped seating and red cushions

BALDUINA, MOB ARCHITECTS MOB ARCHITECTS Modern living room
See the latest sofa trends for 2018 for more ideas on how to organize your living room seating.

12. Modern meets classic: The chandelier, sofa and curtains are modern, while the carpet, painting and hutch cabinet are reminiscent of a bygone era

Ristrutturazione Appartamento Trieste, Elia Falaschi Fotografo Elia Falaschi Fotografo Classic style living room
13. Luxurious look with a large L-shaped sofa, modern lampshades and beautiful printed wallpaper

Ristrutturazione appartamento Torino, Beinasco, Facile Ristrutturare Facile Ristrutturare Minimalist living room
14. Neutral with contrasts brought by the olive-green upholstery and the paintings

casa PT, davide petronici | architettura davide petronici | architettura Modern living room
15. Modern and rustic – the furniture is modern, the ceiling rustic

Cavour | modern style, EF_Archidesign EF_Archidesign Modern living room
16. White with colourful accents brought in by the carpet and cushions

Angolo, 23bassi studio di architettura 23bassi studio di architettura Modern living room Wood White
17. Beige and white with contrast provided by the art-deco inspired floor

Ristrutturazione appartamento | Roma - Porta Maggiore, 02A Studio 02A Studio Classic style living room White
18. Beige and white with contrast provided by the art-deco inspired floor

Casa MC - Relooking, Architrek Architrek Modern living room
19. Light and airy

Ristrutturazione appartamento Milano, Tibaldi, Facile Ristrutturare Facile Ristrutturare Modern living room
20. Focus on the television with interesting lighting

Villa storica nel Carrarese, interninow interninow Minimalist living room
21. Making the most of the natural light by integrating indoor and outdoor spaces

​37 mq intelligenti, Design for Love Design for Love Scandinavian style living room
22. Predominantly white with mild contrasts in grey and brown

CASA L+L, Studio Associato Casiraghi Studio Associato Casiraghi Minimalist living room White
23. Neutral shades with a yellow highlight

Cavour | Loft, EF_Archidesign EF_Archidesign Modern living room
If you love this colour, get ideas on how to use yellow at home.

24. Minimalist and modern with a grey and white palette

66 metri quadri, BRANDO concept BRANDO concept Modern living room
25. A linear arrangement for the TV and storage

Appartamento Privato Rapallo, Studio_P - Luca Porcu Design Studio_P - Luca Porcu Design Minimalist living room
26. Classic luxury

Ristrutturazione Appartamento Trieste, Elia Falaschi Fotografo Elia Falaschi Fotografo Classic style living room
Get more ideas on designing classic-style living rooms.

27. Neutral with cubes of yellow

Radiant White, ristrutturami ristrutturami Minimalist living room
28. Modern meets eclectic

COVIELLO, MOB ARCHITECTS MOB ARCHITECTS Modern living room
29. Long storage unit that provides a place for the TV and extends to connect the dining area

private apt in Milano, StudioCR34 StudioCR34 Minimalist living room
30. Grey and white get warmth due to the cosy arrangement

Ristrutturazione appartamento Roma, Pigneto, Facile Ristrutturare Facile Ristrutturare Modern living room
31. Modern elegance

​37 mq intelligenti, Design for Love Design for Love Scandinavian style living room
32. All white with warmth from wood

Cavour | modern style, EF_Archidesign EF_Archidesign Modern living room
33. Modern with a classic carpet

Progetto, Paolo Cavazzoli Paolo Cavazzoli Modern living room
34. Shades of white and brown with bright accents

minimal "in stile", studio ferlazzo natoli studio ferlazzo natoli Minimalist living room
35. Magical illumination and wallpaper provide the perfect background for the grey and white tones

La casa in piazza, B+P architetti B+P architetti Industrial style living room
36. Grey and white with colourful art and furniture

MILANO QTS, Archifacturing Archifacturing Modern living room
37. Everything at a lower height – the seating, fireplace and TV

CASA CNP, Tramas Tramas Modern living room
38. Modern grey and white with contrasting mosaic flooring

living Didonè Comacchio Architects Modern living room
living

39. Neutral shades with a shelf partition between spaces and bright colours in the dining area

casa AB, degma studio degma studio Modern living room
40. Predominantly grey with a bright orange contrast from the carpet

SCENT OF MAN, Rachele Biancalani Studio Rachele Biancalani Studio Modern living room Grey
आधुनिक भारतीय परिवार के लिए आदर्श सपनो का महल
Which of these designs is your favourite? Respond in the comments.


