40 ideas for a magical modern living room

In today’s article, we look at the basic configuration of living rooms. We do not want to disrespect or disregard other rooms such as the kitchen or bathroom, but let’s face it, the living room has become the most important space in the home. It is multi-functional and offers an area for fun, leisure, study and relaxation. It’s a space where the whole family can gather, both during the week as well as on the weekends.

The main elements remain the same as always, but this year, especially, we see a simplification in relation to the furniture. Less furniture, more style! The colours for modern living rooms are also moving towards less drastic or radical choices. In the 40 photos today, we show you the latest ideas for living rooms, which use a mixture of modern design and a palette of neutral and pastel colours.

For Indian homes, the television zone is undoubtedly one of the key details that cannot be overlooked. This wall needs to be beautiful and functional. Often, it is created using a structure of plasterboard, with shelves and niches that enhance its function.