27 window designs that can add style to your home

There are many options for the windows of a house, from the simplest ones with only glass, to the most protective styles with double or triple layers. They come with wooden, aluminium and PVC frames. Additionally, they can be sliding, folding, tilt-and-turn, fully opening and pivoting.

The most important factors to keep in mind when choosing the best window for your house are:

- They should suit the design, style and size of your house

- Consider whether the window will be on the façade or at the back of your house

- Also, decide on the window design, depending upon the climate and place where your house is located.

- Materials

In this ideabook, we share several window designs in a variety of materials and styles. Some may suit only large houses, but most can be adapted to all types and sizes of houses. Get inspired by these window ideas!