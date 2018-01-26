Your browser is out-of-date.

27 window designs that can add style to your home

Sunita Vellapally Sunita Vellapally
There are many options for the windows of a house, from the simplest ones with only glass, to the most protective styles with double or triple layers. They come with wooden, aluminium and PVC frames. Additionally, they can be sliding, folding, tilt-and-turn, fully opening and pivoting.

 The most important factors to keep in mind when choosing the best window for your house are:

- They should suit the design, style and size of your house

-  Consider whether the window will be on the façade or at the back of your house 

-  Also, decide on the window design, depending upon the climate and place where your house is located.

- Materials

In this ideabook, we share several window designs in a variety of materials and styles. Some may suit only large houses, but most can be adapted to all types and sizes of houses. Get inspired by these window ideas!

1. Wrapping around the corner to maximise the view

PH40, JE-ARCHITECTEN JE-ARCHITECTEN Modern windows & doors
JE-ARCHITECTEN

JE-ARCHITECTEN
JE-ARCHITECTEN
JE-ARCHITECTEN

2. Wooden frames and glass in different sizes and levels

homify Rustic style windows & doors
homify

homify
homify
homify

3. Double protection with wooden decorative shutters on the exterior

MODULAR HOME

MODULAR HOME
MODULAR HOME
MODULAR HOME

4. Protection with a decorative grille

homify Rustic style windows & doors
homify

homify
homify
homify

Get more ideas on beautiful window grille designs.

5. Large picture windows in the corner to integrate the outdoors

homify Modern houses Aluminium/Zinc Wood effect
homify

homify
homify
homify

6. Full-length panelled windows to invite natural light into the interiors

homify Rustic style windows & doors Wood
homify

homify
homify
homify


7. Folding wooden windows on the exterior for privacy and protection

Casa prefabricada rústica en Huesca, MODULAR HOME MODULAR HOME Country style houses
MODULAR HOME

MODULAR HOME
MODULAR HOME
MODULAR HOME

8. French windows

Casa vacacional en Los Cabos, Multivi Multivi Tropical style windows & doors
Multivi

Multivi
Multivi
Multivi

Want to dress your French windows? Get inspired by these classic window dressing ideas.

9. Fixed windows with panels

homify Rustic style windows & doors
homify

homify
homify
homify

10. With beautiful arches and peaks

Ventanas en Madera, Multivi Multivi Classic style windows & doors
Multivi

Multivi
Multivi
Multivi

11. Classic arched windows

homify Mediterranean style windows & doors
homify

homify
homify
homify

Get some design ideas for classic houses.

12. Accordion-style sliding windows

Puertas Plegadizas en Resort de una isla – Maldivas , AIRCLOS AIRCLOS Modern windows & doors Aluminium/Zinc Grey
AIRCLOS

AIRCLOS
AIRCLOS
AIRCLOS

13. Grilles for protection and wooden blinds for privacy

PERSIANAS DE MADERA , Muebles Modernos para Oficina, S.A. Muebles Modernos para Oficina, S.A. Modern windows & doors Wood Wood effect
Muebles Modernos para Oficina, S.A.

Muebles Modernos para Oficina, S.A.
Muebles Modernos para Oficina, S.A.
Muebles Modernos para Oficina, S.A.

14. Sliding windows

aCA-50 Finished Work, CoRREA Arquitectos CoRREA Arquitectos Modern windows & doors
CoRREA Arquitectos

CoRREA Arquitectos
CoRREA Arquitectos
CoRREA Arquitectos

15. Fixed glass panels with small sections that pivot outwards

Bartolache 1944, Miguel de la Torre Arquitectos Miguel de la Torre Arquitectos Modern windows & doors
Miguel de la Torre Arquitectos

Miguel de la Torre Arquitectos
Miguel de la Torre Arquitectos
Miguel de la Torre Arquitectos

16. Simple wood and glass with a decorative frame made of bricks

CABAÑA EN ATOTONILCO EL GRANDE HGO , OMR ARQUITECTURA & DISEÑO DE INTERIORES OMR ARQUITECTURA & DISEÑO DE INTERIORES Rustic style windows & doors
OMR ARQUITECTURA &amp; DISEÑO DE INTERIORES

OMR ARQUITECTURA & DISEÑO DE INTERIORES
OMR ARQUITECTURA &amp; DISEÑO DE INTERIORES
OMR ARQUITECTURA & DISEÑO DE INTERIORES

17. Glass walls

Casa M, alexandro velázquez alexandro velázquez Modern windows & doors
alexandro velázquez

alexandro velázquez
alexandro velázquez
alexandro velázquez

18. Panelled full-length windows and skylights for protecting transition spaces without eliminating natural light

Carpintería de Aluminio, Torini Global Service Torini Global Service Classic style windows & doors Aluminium/Zinc
Torini Global Service

Torini Global Service
Torini Global Service
Torini Global Service

19. Double-layered combination of sliding and hinged windows

homify Eclectic style windows & doors Aluminium/Zinc White
homify

homify
homify
homify

20. Folding glass walls with wooden frames

Suite de madera TdE, Taller de Ensamble SAS Taller de Ensamble SAS Modern windows & doors Wood Wood effect
Taller de Ensamble SAS

Taller de Ensamble SAS
Taller de Ensamble SAS
Taller de Ensamble SAS

21. Bay windows

Wohnhaus R+J, Bodamer Faber Architekten BDA Bodamer Faber Architekten BDA Modern windows & doors
Bodamer Faber Architekten BDA

Bodamer Faber Architekten BDA
Bodamer Faber Architekten BDA
Bodamer Faber Architekten BDA

22. Semi-circular folding windows

The Hermitage, Simplicity Timber Solutions Ltd Simplicity Timber Solutions Ltd Modern windows & doors Wood curved bifolds,folding sliding door,bespoke
Simplicity Timber Solutions Ltd

The Hermitage

Simplicity Timber Solutions Ltd
Simplicity Timber Solutions Ltd
Simplicity Timber Solutions Ltd

23. A stunning decorative and protective grille outside a simple window

homify Modern windows & doors
homify

homify
homify
homify

24. Windows with reflective coating on the exterior

Construcción de Casa Ro en Matanzas por ALIWEN, ALIWEN arquitectura & construcción sustentable - Santiago ALIWEN arquitectura & construcción sustentable - Santiago Modern windows & doors
ALIWEN arquitectura &amp; construcción sustentable—Santiago

ALIWEN arquitectura & construcción sustentable - Santiago
ALIWEN arquitectura &amp; construcción sustentable—Santiago
ALIWEN arquitectura & construcción sustentable - Santiago

25. Combination of fixed and hinged windows

Home Staging en casa de Mercedes en Oleiros, Galicia, CCVO Design and Staging CCVO Design and Staging Colonial style windows & doors Beige
CCVO Design and Staging

CCVO Design and Staging
CCVO Design and Staging
CCVO Design and Staging

26. Fixed windows with safety grilles at the lower level

Jasa bersih rumah, SapuBersih.id SapuBersih.id Scandinavian style windows & doors
SapuBersih.id

SapuBersih.id
SapuBersih.id
SapuBersih.id

27. Vertical sliding windows with glass panels

Sash Window Experts, Sash Window Experts Sash Window Experts Classic style windows & doors
Sash Window Experts

Sash Window Experts

Sash Window Experts
Sash Window Experts
Sash Window Experts

For some innovative ideas on window design, see Windows—thinking outside the square.

6 छोटे उद्यान जो आसानी से घर पर निर्मित हो सकें
Which of these window designs will you pick for your home? Respond in the comments.


