This 4300sqft Hyderabad home is the future of home decor

The colour scheme used throughout the house is consistent. It is a combination of cream, white, brown and other earthy shades. The glass table in the middle is beautifully placed on top of a textured rug. The couch is also quite elegantly decorated, because of the simple bottle green colour and throw pillows. Even though the living room extends into the classic style dining room, the furniture is laid out in such a way that both rooms seem separated form each other, without any sort of physical partition.