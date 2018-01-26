This 4300sqft Hyderabad home is the future of home decor

The sheer modernity in the design of this home is stunning. At every corner, we see elegance in simple shapes and basic colours. This home is Arun Lodha, designed by Regalia's India Interiors & Infrastructure, Interior Designers & Decorators based in Hyderabad. Their sense of design and utilizing minimal space for maximum utilization is what we love about this home. Let’s take a tour of this spectacular home.
The dining area is extremely peaceful and serene. A bronze statue of Buddha is placed on one side, with a long planter placed in the center of the table. The table itself is made of sturdy, polished hardwood. The combination of white and dark brown in the chairs looks perfect. The ceiling is made entirely of dark finish wood planks surrounded by Pop.
The bedroom uses wood and marble as the primary materials, and you can never go wrong with that. The marble flooring looks very elegant. The wall behind the bed is made of beautiful wooden panels interspersed with a metallic design. The wardrobe design is also minimal but beautiful. The ceiling contains concealed lighting to create a soft and calm atmosphere in the room.
This wardrobe design is quite exemplary. It looks very modern and futuristic. The TV wall has been designed keeping in mind the taste of the homeowners. It is both elegant and beautiful and uses only wood, with different polishes, to enhance the design.
The living area does not use too many decor items, but uses designs in the walls to create a stunning effect. The slanted design is unique and new. There is cream wallpaper and then a textured wall that create a great combination. Apart from a set of sofas, there is also an elegant white pouffe that is placed on the side.
The colour scheme used throughout the house is consistent. It is a combination of cream, white, brown and other earthy shades. The glass table in the middle is beautifully placed on top of a textured rug. The couch is also quite elegantly decorated, because of the simple bottle green colour and throw pillows. Even though the living room extends into the classic style dining room, the furniture is laid out in such a way that both rooms seem separated form each other, without any sort of physical partition.
Large and minimalist windows are in abundance in the room. This is perfect for the homeowners who love sunlight, especially due to the double curtains provided. The bed is quite huge, and the accompanying furniture is provided to make the room even more comfortable. There is a simple armchair on the side, which is great for relaxing mornings.
The bedroom is quite spacious. Despite the huge bed, the dressing area and other furniture, there is a ton of space to move around. Such spacious bedrooms are extremely comfortable. Despite using less furniture, the room looks well lit with comfortable decor pieces that can be used daily.