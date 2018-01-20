6 pictures of kitchens designed by interior designers in Bangalore

Kitchens hold a particular position in Indian homes as we spend hours cooking every day. That is why decorating them carefully is also necessary. While designing a fully functional kitchen, you must consider the aesthetics of the space as well. It makes it easy for you to spend time in the room without feeling uncomfortable. There are numerous elements that you can add to your kitchen to make it both functional as well as beautiful. In today's article, we're going to talk about six such things that you should always have in your kitchen.
For creating a cozy looking kitchen adding wooden fixtures is a must. You can use them for creating counters as well as cabinets. These fixtures can then be finished by adding natural countertops made of materials like granite. However, first, the wood needs to be treated for termites and moisture.
In case you do not want to coat the entire wall of your kitchen with tiles then opting for a mosaic backsplash is another way to go. It adds a dynamic touch to the whole space without taking away from the rest of the decor. Also, mosaic tiles are available in different colours making it easy for you to choose.
The floor of your kitchen needs to be really strong and sturdy which is why using natural materials is highly recommended. One such flooring material is marble. It not only compliments any type of interior but can also withstand rough use. Although, it might be a little more expensive than other alternatives, but it will definitely last for a long time.
If you want to create a rustic looking interior for your kitchen then using dark colour wood is an excellent idea. This will also create a beautiful contrast within the kitchen. Here the designer has created a dual effect by using colours like brown and white.
In case you have a small kitchen then using the vertical space is advisable. Creating wall mounted cabinets like seen in this picture can also be an easy alternative. They not only allow you to save a lot of floor space but will even look modern.
Storage space is a necessity when it comes to rooms like the kitchen. However, instead of creating a regular cupboard, you can make a glass door one to make the area look beautiful. It also adds to the modernity of the room.
