Plastic fantastic! Making your garden furniture sparkle

After the basic chairs and tables have been cleaned well, use the cleaning to solution to scrub the cushion covers. Since the cushion covers for outdoor sofas are made out of waterproof materials, use the cleaning solution for spot cleaning. A quick wipe will be good enough to clean them. If they are in a really bad state and need a deeper cleaning, remove and put them in the washing machine. Line them dry and they'll be ready to be put back on. There are some beautiful outdoor furniture ideas worth looking at.

Plastic is great for the outdoors as it is non reactive, sturdy, low cost and low maintenance. But it does require some work as it bears the brunt; from dust, storm, rain and sun! Fret not when you want to make your garden furniture sparkle just like new. The right supplies and little time investment will give you results just like a professional.