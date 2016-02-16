Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Plastic fantastic! Making your garden furniture sparkle

Sheetal Bhandari Sheetal Bhandari
Fern Garden, Garden Arts Garden Arts Tropical style garden
Loading admin actions …

So you are finally hosting an outdoor barbecue party for your friends. A long drawn plan coordinating for weeks getting everything in place, but there's only one problem. The garden furniture was pretty abandoned all this while and is super dirty. Good news is, that plastic furniture is fairly easy to maintain (and that's one of the reasons for its popularity).Get it ready for the big party by cleaning it back to its sparkly old self.  Cleaning your garden furniture won't be a lot much hard work. Follow these simple steps to clean your garden furniture so that you are ready to host your guests and enjoy with them in the outdoors.

Brush or rinse off any loose dust and debris

Fern Garden Garden Arts Tropical style garden
Garden Arts

Fern Garden

Garden Arts
Garden Arts
Garden Arts

First do a dry round of cleaning. So dust off the first layer of dirt with a cloth or brush. A cane inspired plastic sofa like this one will need a brush for its peculiar surface while smooth surface furniture cleaning can be easily accomplished with a cloth duster. A rinse is also effective to get rid of loose dust and debris from dirty outdoor garden furniture

Collect the necessary cleaning supplies

brush64's collection of inspiration brush64 Living roomAccessories & decoration
brush64

brush64's collection of inspiration

brush64
brush64
brush64

Then, get the necessary cleaning supplies. Duster brushes, cloth, water, cleaning agents or soaps and buckets are all that would be needed for the job. Choose the right texture of brush and cloth for the furniture. Though plastic is fairly sturdy and insensitive to harsh surfaces, any paint on the furniture may be damaged due to rough cleaning.

Mix Cleaning Solution

Bona Deep Clean System, Bona Bona Walls & flooringPaint & finishes
Bona

Bona
Bona
Bona

After doing the first round of dry—cleaning, wipe with a cleaning agent. Choose the right cleaning agent as some harsh chemicals may be not suitable for your plastic furniture. A basic soap solution with water or baking soda diluted in measure will do the job in most cases, though some companies have specific products catering to cleaning outdoor furniture. Mix the same in recommended quantities with water.

Rinse with water

Tiber Water Features A Place In The Garden Ltd. Garden Accessories & decoration
A Place In The Garden Ltd.

Tiber Water Features

A Place In The Garden Ltd.
A Place In The Garden Ltd.
A Place In The Garden Ltd.

Post the soapy wash, rinse with loads of water to remove all dirt and grime. Make sure all the soap is washed off completely as any residue might leave stains on your furniture. Some cleaning agents may even react to the plastic causing damage later. So a thorough rinse is crucial. You can already see the sparkly new furniture after the water rinse!

Dry with a soft cloth

Recycled industrial towel rail [Standard] brush64 HouseholdHomewares
brush64

Recycled industrial towel rail [Standard]

brush64
brush64
brush64

You do not want any speck of moisture left out on the furniture surface. Cloth dry it soon. Though water would not cause any harm to the plastic furniture, wipe it dry with a soft cloth so that there are no stains and the furniture is ready to be used. Many home owners prefer water to be drained on its own though that takes a little while and may not be suitable for all kinds of texture. Drying in the sun makes sure that there is no ounce of dampness leftover which could otherwise lead to warp or mildew on your furniture.

Use the cleaning to solution

Kente Range by Varaschin Urbansuitehome Balconies, verandas & terraces Furniture
Urbansuitehome

Kente Range by Varaschin

Urbansuitehome
Urbansuitehome
Urbansuitehome

After the basic chairs and tables have been cleaned well, use the cleaning to solution to scrub the cushion covers. Since the cushion covers for outdoor sofas are made out of waterproof materials, use the cleaning solution for spot cleaning. A quick wipe will be good enough to clean them. If they are in a really bad state and need a deeper cleaning, remove and put them in the washing machine. Line them dry and they'll be ready to be put back on. There are some beautiful outdoor furniture ideas worth looking at.

Plastic is great for the outdoors as it is non reactive, sturdy, low cost and low maintenance. But it does require some work as it bears the brunt; from dust, storm, rain and sun! Fret not when you want to make your garden furniture sparkle just like new. The right supplies and little time investment will give you results just like a professional. 

A modern apartment with an elegant style


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Add SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks