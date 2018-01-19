7 ideas to integrate the living room, dining room and kitchen perfectly

There’s no better way to demonstrate how the merging common spaces works efficiently than by combining the kitchen, dining and living room in a home. Each of these areas has a specific function, but they also allow coexistence with other spaces that can be shared with family, friends and other visitors. They can converge either completely with no boundaries or delicately with partial segmentation, depending upon your preference.
There are numerous ways of achieving this. It can start from the simplest design that eliminates all barriers, to more complex ones that play with divisions using ornaments, furniture or levels.
Today, we present you with some ideas about how to merge the living room, dining room and kitchen. Let’s get inspired by these ideas that show us how to combine these spaces so that your family or guests can watch meals being prepared and then share a good breakfast, lunch or dinner in the same room.
Colour can unify areas in a merged space and make them look more harmonious. It is an excellent idea to tie spaces together by introducing a common colour in the ornaments.
Accessories or ornaments in the same colour create a highlight that is noticeable upon entering any of the areas, whether it is the living room, kitchen or dining room. It gives the impression that it is one large space. To achieve this, it is vital to identify the perfect place for the ornaments so that they can be seen from any part of the room to carry through the effect of harmony.
Lighting can be an enemy when it comes to creating uniformity in areas that can pass as one space, especially focused or yellow lighting that creates shadows. However, you can use lights that do not produce shadows, to create a seamless space.
Try lights, like you see in this image, in your living room and kitchen. Do not forget to place them in the central areas where one room is merged with another.
There is one thing that you should be very clear about when you want to merge areas in the home, and that is to eliminate barriers between the spaces, irrespective of their function, so that you can create the desired harmony and coexistence.
To achieve an effective fusion, we must use similar elements or styles in each area. For example, the colour and style of the furniture should be the same, or at least be similar in terms of tonal range or shape. Ideally, they should match the style that dominates the decoration. By doing this, you can be assured of a better visual harmony.
Another way of combining the living room, kitchen and dining room is to place the furniture and other elements that make up each of the rooms in a similar arrangement. The table and chairs in the dining room; the bar, stove, countertops, in the kitchen; and the sofas, coffee table and TV unit in the living room. These can be used creatively to bring together the different areas into a single cohesive unit.
It is not as complicated as it sounds. All you need to do is to decide whether the arrangement will be in straight lines, curves or squares. Once this is done, the elements will guide our gaze and make us appreciate the space as one large combined room.
In this example, it is easy to see that straight lines dominate everything, including the ceiling, to achieve a beautiful, harmonious and functional kitchen-living-dining room.
The simplest way to check if the areas have been merged effectively is to see the view. Therefore, a good point to guide you when combining rooms is to check how it looks, no matter where you are in the space. You should ensure that the view includes the kitchen, dining room and living room, allowing you to see each well-defined area and its coexistence with the other spaces.
Small areas are the easiest to merge with each other and often achieve the best results. This is due to two reasons. First, when they share the area, they gain a little more space than they have when they are isolated. Second, they facilitate easier movement, as being small, the home will have problems such as narrowness in the corridors or in the areas that connect one room with another.
In addition to this, other factors can be used to make the act of combining the living room, the dining room and the kitchen much more efficient. For example, the colour chosen to paint the ceiling, walls and even the furniture, can enhance the feeling of amplitude, or diminish the space, besides generating the appearance of harmony or confusion. Therefore, be careful with every detail.
In this last idea, we see how the kitchen, dining room and living room converge to demonstrate how the open concept in common areas is one of the most practical ways to organize a home whether or not it is spacious.
Notice how a harmonious coexistence has been created between the rooms by employing the same textures and colours in the materials to give it structure and to decorate the space?