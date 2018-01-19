7 ideas to integrate the living room, dining room and kitchen perfectly

There’s no better way to demonstrate how the merging common spaces works efficiently than by combining the kitchen, dining and living room in a home. Each of these areas has a specific function, but they also allow coexistence with other spaces that can be shared with family, friends and other visitors. They can converge either completely with no boundaries or delicately with partial segmentation, depending upon your preference.

There are numerous ways of achieving this. It can start from the simplest design that eliminates all barriers, to more complex ones that play with divisions using ornaments, furniture or levels.

Today, we present you with some ideas about how to merge the living room, dining room and kitchen. Let’s get inspired by these ideas that show us how to combine these spaces so that your family or guests can watch meals being prepared and then share a good breakfast, lunch or dinner in the same room.