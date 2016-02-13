Mold infestation is common in certain climates and is sadly another reason for bad smells in the house. Check for mold formation in all areas that are prone to moisture. So drain pipes in the kitchen and bathrooms, area under wash basins and bath tubs or even the walls and ceilings if there is a possibility of water seepage; are all such places that need to be checked for mold. The bathroom especially is most likely to have mold issues, so take extra precaution in identification and getting rid of the problem.

Follow these tips to avoid moisture in bathrooms that will help in curtailing bad smells indoors.

Clean and hygienic spaces do not smell, so following a strict cleaning schedule is a must for every house, both for the longevity of the property as well as for the health of its residents. Bad smells originating due to this or any accidents can be harmful as they can cause allergies to the sensitive few. When faced with an indoor odor challenge, do not panic and simply follow these tips to get rid of bad air from your house forever.