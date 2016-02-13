Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Pheeeeew—Get rid of bad air at home

Sheetal Bhandari Sheetal Bhandari
Wanddeko für das Badezimmer, K&L Wall Art K&L Wall Art BathroomDecoration
Loading admin actions …

Have you ever noticed that every house has a smell? Its a result of many factors like the kind of food that's cooked, the cleaning agents used, the level of hygiene maintained and a lot of times the presence of pets in the house. Though in most cases, proper ventilation and frequent cleaning is good enough for making the house odor free, sometimes bad air due to a spill or house being closed when you were out on a vacation or even the weather can be a real put off for residents and an embarrassing situation when guests come visiting. So get rid of bad air from your home forever with these simple tips!

Grow more plants

Jardins Naturais, Junia Lobo Paisagismo Junia Lobo Paisagismo Country style conservatory
Junia Lobo Paisagismo

Junia Lobo Paisagismo
Junia Lobo Paisagismo
Junia Lobo Paisagismo

Plants are a great way to keep away bad odors. Some variety are known to clean up the indoor air hence highly recommended. Look up the plant species that are most suitable for the local climate and add them to your interior design for natural air purifying properties. Make sure the plants are well tended to, else dead plants will add to the bad air causing more harm.Incorporate indoor plants as a way to decorate your home.

Check humidity & temperature

Raumtemperaturregler RTR 9000 von EBERLE Controls:, EBERLE Controls EBERLE Controls Classic style living room
EBERLE Controls

EBERLE Controls
EBERLE Controls
EBERLE Controls

Humidity and temperature controls are needed in places with extreme climates. So a dry winter month needs both heating as well as humidity in the home. However wrong humidity and temperature settings are often the culprits for bad air in the house. High humidity controls often go unchecked until people start feeling uncomfortable, but it already affects the air inside when being used for long duration as it can cause dampness indoors. Set the right numbers in order to nip the problem in the bud.

Avoid bad smells

Accessories, Urban Industrial Urban Industrial KitchenStorage Iron/Steel Black
Urban Industrial

Urban Industrial
Urban Industrial
Urban Industrial

Bad smells originate from our daily activities around the house. Stale food, bathrooms that need cleaning, laundry bag full of dirty clothes or garbage bins that were forgotten to be emptied in the garbage chute; all these and many more things lead to bad air. Avoid creating an environment that emanates bad odors by getting rid of odor emanating stuff. Basic hygiene and discipline go a long way in ensuring that the problem does not go out of hand.

Install a ventilator

Extension bioclimatique d'une maison individuelle, Ket-Chup Ket-Chup Minimalist windows & doors
Ket-Chup

Ket-Chup
Ket-Chup
Ket-Chup

Ventilators are great for air circulation. In an unfortunate event of a minor fire in the house or even just a burnt cake situation in the oven, smoke and smells can be easily gotten rid of by opening up all windows and ventilators. Ventilators especially due to their height are excellent for removing damp air and poisonous smoke in such incidences. Allow ventilator design to be incorporated in your house plan whenever you do and you won't repent it.

Proper ventilation

Solar awnings, Emporio del Tessuto Emporio del Tessuto Windows & doors Curtains & drapes
Emporio del Tessuto

Emporio del Tessuto
Emporio del Tessuto
Emporio del Tessuto

Fresh air is a great way to get rid of bad smells. Ensure that the windows and doors allow cross ventilation and circulation of air in all rooms including bathrooms and toilets. In case of a gas leakage in the kitchen or burnt food incident, open up the shutters for fresh air to come in and negate the bad odors. Proper ventilation is good for health too so make sure that you incorporate the same in your room plan. 

Check if there is mould

Wanddeko für das Badezimmer, K&L Wall Art K&L Wall Art BathroomDecoration
K&amp;L Wall Art

K&L Wall Art
K&amp;L Wall Art
K&L Wall Art

Mold infestation is common in certain climates and is sadly another reason for bad smells in the house. Check for mold formation in all areas that are prone to moisture. So drain pipes in the kitchen and bathrooms, area under wash basins and bath tubs or even the walls and ceilings if there is a possibility of water seepage; are all such places that need to be checked for mold. The bathroom especially is most likely to have mold issues, so take extra precaution in identification and getting rid of the problem.

Follow these tips to avoid moisture in bathrooms that will help in curtailing bad smells indoors.

Clean and hygienic spaces do not smell, so following a strict cleaning schedule is a must for every house, both for the longevity of the property as well as for the health of its residents. Bad smells originating due to this or any accidents can be harmful as they can cause allergies to the sensitive few. When faced with an indoor odor challenge, do not panic and simply follow these tips to get rid of bad air from your house forever.

Organisational Tips for a Modern Garage


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Add SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks