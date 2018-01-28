A contemporary duplex flat full of warmth in Mumbai

Today, we will take the tour of a beautifully furnished duplex flat in Mumbai. Elegant wooden furniture, pops of lively colours, and lots of natural light make this residence very appealing. Every room is sensibly designed with smart storage solutions, while the common area is open and stylishly defined into living, entertainment and dining zones. A large dressing room, modern bedrooms and a stunning glass and steel staircase are the other highlights of this property. The bathrooms are compact yet luxurious and very convenient. Read on to know more about this fantastic project by the interior designers and decorators at Aesthetica.