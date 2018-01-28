A contemporary duplex flat full of warmth in Mumbai

Today, we will take the tour of a beautifully furnished duplex flat in Mumbai. Elegant wooden furniture, pops of lively colours, and lots of natural light make this residence very appealing. Every room is sensibly designed with smart storage solutions, while the common area is open and stylishly defined into living, entertainment and dining zones. A large dressing room, modern bedrooms and a stunning glass and steel staircase are the other highlights of this property. The bathrooms are compact yet luxurious and very convenient. Read on to know more about this fantastic project by the interior designers and decorators at Aesthetica.
A luxurious L-shaped sofa in beige makes seating cosy in this spacious and modern living area. The wood and white tables and beautifully designed and perfect for a casual yet elegant ambiance. The glossy marble flooring and the serene Buddha painting complete the look.
From this angle, you can see how the living space merges with the media room seamlessly, though the privacy of both zones is maintained. The beige and brown colour combination works great for the interiors, and makes it seem warm and inviting. The plush purple furniture pieces are perfect contrasts.
The beige and brown media space is very welcoming and the lighting is mellow too. A deep purple settee contrasts the surroundings beautifully here.
A deep purple settee, a beautiful golden vase and a stylish table with a Buddha statue make this corner perfect for meditating or relaxing.
Solid and elegant wooden furniture make the dining space warm and comfortable. A massive glass window brings in ample sunlight, while a golden vase adds a hint of luxury.
Spacious and neatly lined with black and white cabinets, this modern kitchen is perfect for cooking up a storm. The mosaic tiles on the backsplash make for an earthy touch, while the adequate lighting ensures convenience.
Clear glass and shiny steel come together to make this staircase very trendy and unique. The deep purple stool and the golden vase make good use of the space underneath it.
Right when you reach the upper floor of the flat, you will come across a large and classy bookshelf in dark wood. Composed of cabinets and shelves in different sizes, the design is ideal for storing books as well as displaying collectibles.
Smooth white shelves and drawers make the dressing room a neat and organized space. The lighting is ample yet gentle on the eyes, while folding glass doors keep the small study separate from this room.
Thanks to a large glass window, this simple yet stylish bedroom looks bright and airy. Bold pink shades on the bedding and the trendy headboard promise tons of rest, while the brown wall cladding looks warm.
Rendered in dark wood, the TV unit in this bedroom looks neat and elegant, and is smartly wall-mounted.
Though narrow, the soft neutrals of this bathroom make it a bright and soothing space. The sanitary wares are very trendy and the light is optimal.
Greys and whites and simple modern furniture make this a minimalistic bedroom, perfect for peaceful sleep. The large window floods the space with sunlight, while the subtle shine on the duvet and headboard creates a sense of luxury.
The large wooden wardrobe opposite the bed has sliding doors to save on floor area, and it extends to become a neat workstation.
Read another story - A cosy and contemporary residence in Dwarka