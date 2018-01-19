Majestic house with a dreamy leisure area

The beautiful architectural project that we present today is set in an upmarket gated community. Therefore, the house doesn’t have high walls. Instead, it stands out because of its meticulous layout, sophisticated façade and features that enhance the tropical atmosphere in the surroundings.
The large and imposing structure attracts curious looks of passers-by who are stunned by the majestic beauty of this house. Let’s take a look, shall we?
The straight lines and grand structure make the façade unusually striking. The lawn interspersed with palms with large fan-like leaves gives the exterior of the modern house an elegant appearance. The house is designed to have a discrete exterior, so the facade doesn’t have openings and keeps the interiors private. The concrete steps have LED lights between the spans to illuminate and add refinement. The large wooden detail adds a highlight to the structure, bringing sophistication and warmth.
The facade of the house has an integrated garage entrance that makes it easy for the homeowners to park their cars. There are no walls or gates. The vehicles are parked directly at the entrance of the house under a large roof that protects the cars from rain and other weather elements.
Surprised? This photograph paints a completely different image of the home than what we expect from seeing its exterior façade. The outdoor area is not only beautiful but also has a flawless finish. Nothing has been overlooked – wooden deck flooring, manicured garden and a pool. Everything contributes towards making the environment more refined.
As expected, this residence leaves nothing to be desired. The double-height ceiling transforms the interiors, making it brighter and airier. When viewing the living and dining room, we see that the plan is designed to integrate the indoor and outdoor environments as it presents a view of the pool and the leisure area.
With a flawless finish and straight lines, the strong point of the design is the double-height ceiling. It makes this residence a real masterpiece! Through the immense glass wall, the two spaces merge into one. The integration of the exterior and interior spaces is seamless. The grand staircase has a discreet glass safety rail that adds to the elegance and style in the environment and eliminates any visual distraction.
The leisure area of the residence has a charming pergola that is covered with glass to provide protection from the rain, without taking away from the warmth of the wood. The lounge area is located across the pool and is spacious and classy, setting a serene ambiance that is perfect for relaxing and entertaining friends.
The lighting design of this property is quite fascinating! The light and shade details make the outside area more interesting and elegant at nightfall. To ensure a perfect temperature in the interiors, the house has a well-designed ventilation system, always ensuring a pleasant environment irrespective of the season.
The outdoor leisure area of the house, as we can see, is extremely wide, making it perfect for a party or a get-together with friends and family! The combination of wood, glass and white limestone floors enhances the minimalist and modern design of this gorgeous house.