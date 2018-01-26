Your browser is out-of-date.

A Bangalore house with minimalist interiors

Azven Breathe, a stunning home designed by NVT Quality Build SolutionInterior Designers & Decorators in Bangalore is a beautiful testament to modern design. The home uses separate elements, keeping in mind the minimalist and industrial style of design, to create a cohesive interior decor that is inspiring. Let’s take a walk through this home.

​Colorful entryway

The entryway is very welcoming, with the soft yellow wall. To save on space inside, the designers have placed a shoe cabinet right outside to make it easy to keep shoes.

Cozy corner

Entry sitting

As we enter into the home through this beautiful redwood finish door, we come upon a corner that is comfortable and cozy. There is just one armchair, which looks relaxing and perfect for reading a book.

Comfortable relaxing space

Home theater

The interiors of the home are muted, but the designers have used colours like teal to bring out the beauty of the design. We love the teal curtains and seating arrangements that go perfectly with the wooden cabinets and off-white wallpaper.

A different view of the living room

Living seating area

The modern living room is artistically put-together. There’s a stunning modern art painting on the wall. The designers have ditched a typical plain sofa. There is one set of sofas with upholstery and a stitching design, while there’s another side with a beautiful floral sofa. The throw pillows create the perfect combination.

​Dining space that wows

Dining area

This dining area has a unique design. On one side are grey suede chairs, while on the opposite side is a long settee. The two chairs on the opposite ends with a printed design fit right into this simple, but elegant decor.

​Remarkable kitchen

Full storage and island kitchen

 The classic kitchen too has a remarkable design. It is modern, minimalist and functional. There are simple cupboards for storage. The kitchen island too has some storage area, along with a cooking space.


The island design that stuns

Full height storage's

Another view of the island shows us a smart way of storing extra dinnerware. The well-lit corner also provides good accessibility while serving family or guests for dinner.

​Serene bedroom decor

Headboard design

The bedroom colour scheme uses yellow and grey, which is the most elegant and classy combination of colours, when the right shades are used. We love the simplicity of this room. The bedhead, the yellow pouffe, and the rug create a nice and relaxing atmosphere.

​Playful children’s room

Bunk bed at kids room

The children’s room is playful and fun, so children will definitely feel a sense of ownership when they are here. There is a bunk bed, with a unique design that makes the child feel as if he or she is climbing to a tree house. The tree-style bookshelf is also quite fun for children to use.

Eclectic decor

Family room

The eclectic decor in this room is something the designers have come up with specifically on the request of the homeowners. The uneven shelf design, along with concealed lights is a new concept. We love the shade of green used on the walls. If you like this home tour, you are sure to like this one too.14 smart ideas for your kitchen.

27 window designs that can add style to your home
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


