A modern home with vibrant touches in Jaipur

If your personality reflects in your home, then the choices you make, the accents you pick and the colors you like will dictate how your house looks. The professionals from Samadhan Architects have managed to create a home that reflects the individual style of Mr. Rahul Chaudhary. With an emphasis on modernity, all the elements that have been chosen reflect the same. The lighting plays a huge part in creating a contemporary look and that is what you see in this home. Keeping the home open has contributed to making the house airy and bright.

Modern Master Bedroom

The choice of colors for this room is making the room look both contemporary and simple at the same time. The bed is large and the headboard seems to become a part of the wall which has been furnished in a similar design. The sage color of the material on the walls brings a cozy and comfortable look to the room. The dresser on the side in white complements the colors well. The long mirror makes the room look even bigger. The wonderfull unique chandelier adds a sense of drama to the bedroom.

A Colorful Bedroom

This simple minimalist bedroom has been punched with a burst of color here and there. The drapes on the window and the bedspreads maintain a neutral color to balance out the colors on the shelves. The bright colors for the shelves in the side seems to bring the room alive. The small portion where the artwork has been hung can be used to display pictures of your travel. The little dresser on the side is both functional and simple. There are two side tables adjacent to the bed making it convenient to store things and adds a sense of balance to the design.

Lovely Study Desk

The study desk has been fitted into the opposite wall and it has enough space for two. The vibrancy of yellow and the neon green adds a fun element to the room. This is a perfect space for both modern kids room and works well as a work space for an adult as well. The drawers in the table help in creating additional storage. The intricate pattern on the roof adds an element of design to an otherwise simple and functional room.

Fun Children’s Room

In order to keep the room fun and interesting, the designers have added small elements such as Balls and a Superman logo on the wall. The shelf against the wall not only serves the purpose of hiding the several toys and games that kids will have but its color and vibrancy make the room look fun. The cabinets or wardrobes have been kept neutral so as to not overwhelm the room with colors. The choice of chairs is perfect as it is comfortable and the black color does not clash against the other colors of the room.For even more gorgeous ideas, take a look at this Ideabook. How to renovate your bedrooms to make them modern and luxurious

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


4.5

