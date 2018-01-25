A modern home with vibrant touches in Jaipur

In order to keep the room fun and interesting, the designers have added small elements such as Balls and a Superman logo on the wall. The shelf against the wall not only serves the purpose of hiding the several toys and games that kids will have but its color and vibrancy make the room look fun. The cabinets or wardrobes have been kept neutral so as to not overwhelm the room with colors. The choice of chairs is perfect as it is comfortable and the black color does not clash against the other colors of the room.For even more gorgeous ideas, take a look at this Ideabook. How to renovate your bedrooms to make them modern and luxurious