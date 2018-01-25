A luxurious home with creative touches in Bangalore

The interior designers decorators of NVT Quality Build Solution have created a one-of-a-kind home. The NVT Orchid garden is nothing short of royal, thanks to its large spaces and open design. Every inch of the house has been well-thought out and designed bearing in mind the needs of a homeowner and what they would truly appreciate. The use of extensive modern lighting combined with natural light this home is a pleasure to view and experience. They have chosen different colors of wood to create the right look throughout the home.
The simple structure created the house the TV and other artifacts seem to work well. What this will do is that the homeowner can then supplement this look by buying furniture and other accessories to suit the space.
This is a gorgeous and generous space for the dining area. With enough space to put on a dining table for at least 10 people, this place can be the center for entertainment in the house.
This is a bright and large modern bedroom which will work perfectly as a master bedroom. With a large wooden plank inserted into the wall, some unique and interesting chairs can be put in to make an easy study desk. While you could also add additional storage around the room, leaving it the way it is will also work perfectly.
The entrance to the kitchen is pretty thanks to the wooden paneling. The kitchen itself is large allowing enough room for all the cooking. With its open design and the lovely false ceiling, the kitchen can be both traditional and as modern as you would like.
The large minimalist windows at the entrance of the kitchen allow air and natural light to seep in and if you would like privacy, the blinds can be drawn as well. The corner of the room has the sink area along with enough storage for supplies as well. Thanks to this your other part of the kitchen can stay dry.
Staircases that hides shelves and storage areas are always a sensible option as they not only create smart storage but also look pretty cool as far as design is concerned.
The wooden floors and the low bed creates a modern look for this room. While this is the perfect room for youngsters as it is quite contemporary, this is one of the more popular ways to design a room as well.
Ample storage and a generous table make this study perfect for a teenager or an adult as well. While the drape brings in just the right amount of color to break the wood pattern, the wooden floors keep the room looking cozy and comfortable.