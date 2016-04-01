​Kitchen Sinks: Which materials to choose?

Colorful glass sinks look amazingly impressive in kitchens with colors ranging from bright hues of orange, pink, blue and white to dark shades of brown and black with everything in between. The advantage of glass is its smooth, contoured look, a nice and a shiny glossy surface that will resist scratches. Colorful glass kitchen sinks are available in a variety of sizes and shapes that will surely enhance the decor. As one of the finest kitchen sink materials, it is heat and chemical resistant but the downside is that it can break if hammered or if a heavy object falls on it. Still, the beauty of opaque or translucent glass is unmatched. It does not always have to be in one solid shade. You can have rippled designs running across the surface, adding a touch of interest to the sink and the look of your countertop.

Here's another architecture ideabook you wouldn't like to miss : A home oozing with style