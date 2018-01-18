10 ways to decorate the walls of your home entrance

The entrance of our home is the introduction of our personality and the personal taste of the family. So we definitely want it to be sensational enough to enthrall the visitors and make the family proud. Often while decorating or renovating our home we are searching for ideas to stand out in the crowd. Your search ends here!
A little bit of inspiration, a few inputs from your creative mind and a small investment can result in an impressive entrance. Furniture, lighting, furnishing, colours, plants… these are the few things that adds warmth and style to the entrance of our home. But today our focus will be the wall of the entrance. We have compiled 10 marvelous ideas of wall decoration that will surely fascinate you and elicit your creativity. Have a look!
Stones are ideal to give a fashionable and chic look to the entrance wall. The natural shades of stone bring in the variety of colour in grey, brown or black tone on the same wall. The roughness and the intensity of varying hue generate an interesting and attractive visual affect in the environment.
Just a touch of simplicity can make the entrance amazingly appealing. The shade of grey is modern and trending and is here to stay for long. A simple wall in grey in combination with wooden boards hanging on it and a long wooden table holding a vase full of flowers brings a modern and sophisticated style to the entrance.
For an elegant and glamorous entrance, play with the contrasting character of different elements. Stones and wood have completely different feel and look but they complement each other. Use high quality granite or marble on the wall and create a distinct structure with it and then harmonize it with the texture of woods. Together it will create a spectacular entrance.
The open brick wall has a certain charm and immense beauty hidden in it that is quite appealing even in the contemporary world. In this entrance the warm red colour of the brick has been highlighted by the spotlight focusing on the wall and on the circular mirrors hanging on it. Black staircase is providing volume and heavy industrial feel in this Colonial style entrance.
The intricate weave of the wooden wall is an extraordinary aspect of this elegant entrance. The artistic touch of this wooden partition is separating the private space from the entrance stylishly. Hanging from above to touch the stone bed, the wooden wall seems to be floating in the space like a dream.
You can never go wrong with stones! A simple yet elegant way to bring style to the entrance is by cladding the wall with natural stones. The designer took advantage of the double height of the entrance to cover the wall with stone slabs. The natural pattern, texture and colour of the stones are making this entrance wall naturally beautiful.
Cement on the walls is in trend and see how classy it looks! Gone are the days when cements were for floor and ceiling and that too was painted to cover its natural beauty. But the modern architecture is all about simplicity and exploiting the natural attractiveness of the materials. The elegance of this material is enhanced by great lighting, pebbles on the floor and a modern chair. It is simply scintillating!
The entrance walls covered with stone tiles will definitely make the walk inside the entrance door a memorable one. Now if the wall has niches on it, then use the opportunity, show your creativity and decorate it to impress your guests. The dark colour of the stone and your artistic touch will surely spell magic into the space.
The wooden mould in different sizes is adding a unique characteristic and effortless elegance to this entrance wall. The classic style and grace of wood synchronizes with the modern design and contemporary décor of the corridor to create a chic and luxurious entrance.
The open brick wall will not lose its charm even when its classic red colour is painted with white, grey or any other colour of the world. The brick will be brick and will maintain its matchless elegance and rustic charm. Just go for it and let the wall stand tall, complementing the rest of the entrance; the result will be incredible.
