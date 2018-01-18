10 ways to decorate the walls of your home entrance

The entrance of our home is the introduction of our personality and the personal taste of the family. So we definitely want it to be sensational enough to enthrall the visitors and make the family proud. Often while decorating or renovating our home we are searching for ideas to stand out in the crowd. Your search ends here!

A little bit of inspiration, a few inputs from your creative mind and a small investment can result in an impressive entrance. Furniture, lighting, furnishing, colours, plants… these are the few things that adds warmth and style to the entrance of our home. But today our focus will be the wall of the entrance. We have compiled 10 marvelous ideas of wall decoration that will surely fascinate you and elicit your creativity. Have a look!