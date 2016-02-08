Give a new life to your sofa

A living room without a sofa is like a garden without trees, without a sofa a living room looks empty. So it is important that the sofa looks nice, as it is naturally the centre of attention in every living room. However, with use every sofa takes a beating and regular wears and tears end up making it look worn out over time. A sofa is also a considerable investment and most people don't want to invest in a new one until it is very old. But just because there are no funds to buy a new sofa doesn't mean your sofa should look drab. Spray painting is a cheap and easy way to make that old sofa look as good as new. Here are some tips to help you give that old couch a new life.