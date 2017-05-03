A beautiful home in Vadodara on a small budget

This dining room radiating in blue creates an overall soothing effect, which is not a bad ambiance to have while you are eating a meal. The accent wall adjacent to the dining table has layers, giving it a three-dimensional look, and the light blue intricately patterned wallpaper is highlighted by white lights framing it.

A lovely casual looking yellow pendant lamp hangs above the dining table, adding more light and coloUr to the room. The dining room is minimally decorated with two small posters on the wall and a big blue vase with a bouquet of flowers in the corner.