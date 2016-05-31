How to have a small wonderful Indian home in 14 Karm!

Your apartment or house probably has some open space in the shape of a verandah or a balcony in the front or some open space at the back. Consider ways to cover this open space in your balcony and use it as a sleeping or study area for a family member, possibly your teenage son. Open space at the back can have a simple overhead cover. You can store less used items in a cupboard under this covered space at the back.

Look around in your house. There is plenty of open space. Any space above head height can be considered open space. You can line walls with cupboards running the entire length of the wall above head height.

You can create a temporary loft with a pull down staircase. The loft can serve as sleeping quarters. Or better still; create a mezzanine floor if the ceiling of your house is high enough. The extended balcony space shown in the picture above has been designed by Leivars, interior designers and decorators from UK.