Ideas for your ceiling: 6 sensational designs

Standing tall at the crux of every building is a rooftop, which doesn't always get the attention it deserves. Many a time, we are guilty of skipping out on this one aspect, which by the looks of it is one of prime importance. Today, we're visiting a bunch of ceilings that you cannot turn a blind eye towards.
Let's doff our hats to these 6 incredible rooftops!
This rooftop takes things to a new level as it integrates clay tiles and wood with utmost perfection. A varied collection of shapes and designs are experimented with in the ceiling of the house as the wooden slabs placed in opposite directions add a certain charm to the ensemble.
A modern rustic deck peeping from beneath this lovely rooftop gives you the feels like none other. The charm that this entire ordeal exudes is irreplaceable. The beams of wood are placed at an angle which lets in the right about of sunlight without leaving you blinded.
Here's a rooftop that's bound to sweep you off your feet as it promises a journey like none other! The rooftop rises from the ground ending at the top, creating a wave which is simply genius! To take things to the epitome of aesthetics, the roof even houses trees!
A rustic, yet sophisticated design is at your disposition. A simple wooden structured thatched with a series of bamboo panels hovers over you as it protects you from the sun, while offering glimpses of light as well. Eye catching, isn't it?
Looking at things from an interior's perspective? This ideabook has just what you need.
Stone gardens don't necessarily have to be restricted to ground level as this next roof depicts. Lined with stone, this rooftop even houses its very own garden. Do keep in mind that you would have to pick out plants that can withstand the direct heat of the sun.
Ceilings for your home revisited, right here!
Glass protected ceilings have perks that none other can boast of. For starters, the lovely sight of the night sky wouldn't go in vain with pairs of eyes sneaking up on it from below this ceiling.
Try these brilliant ceiling ideas to pique your interest.
This wide array of choices for ceilings gives you insight on how far the imagination can run when it comes to matters of the rooftop.