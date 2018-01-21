Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Ideas for your ceiling: 6 sensational designs

Natasha Kurien Natasha Kurien
CASA DE CAMPO, HEXSAL ARQUITECTOS HEXSAL ARQUITECTOS Modern houses
Loading admin actions …

Standing tall at the crux of every building is a rooftop, which doesn't always get the attention it deserves. Many a time, we are guilty of skipping out on this one aspect, which by the looks of it is one of prime importance. Today, we're visiting a bunch of ceilings that you cannot turn a blind eye towards. 

Let's doff our hats to these 6 incredible rooftops!

1. A compendium of elements

Casa en Valle de Bravo, Revah Arqs Revah Arqs Modern houses
Revah Arqs

Revah Arqs
Revah Arqs
Revah Arqs

This rooftop takes things to a new level as it integrates clay tiles and wood with utmost perfection. A varied collection of shapes and designs are experimented with in the ceiling of the house as the wooden slabs placed in opposite directions add a certain charm to the ensemble. 

2. Blinded to perfection

Capulín, InteriorEs Silvana McColgan InteriorEs Silvana McColgan Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
InteriorEs Silvana McColgan

InteriorEs Silvana McColgan
InteriorEs Silvana McColgan
InteriorEs Silvana McColgan

A modern rustic deck peeping from beneath this lovely rooftop gives you the feels like none other. The charm that this entire ordeal exudes is irreplaceable. The beams of wood are placed at an angle which lets in the right about of sunlight without leaving you blinded. 

3. At your feet

CASA DE CAMPO, HEXSAL ARQUITECTOS HEXSAL ARQUITECTOS Modern houses
HEXSAL ARQUITECTOS

HEXSAL ARQUITECTOS
HEXSAL ARQUITECTOS
HEXSAL ARQUITECTOS

Here's a rooftop that's bound to sweep you off your feet as it promises a journey like none other! The rooftop rises from the ground ending at the top, creating a wave which is simply genius! To take things to the epitome of aesthetics, the roof even houses trees! 

4. In the shadows

CASA MANGULICA, Alberto Zavala Arquitectos Alberto Zavala Arquitectos Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Alberto Zavala Arquitectos

Alberto Zavala Arquitectos
Alberto Zavala Arquitectos
Alberto Zavala Arquitectos

A rustic, yet sophisticated design is at your disposition. A simple wooden structured thatched with a series of bamboo panels hovers over you as it protects you from the sun, while offering glimpses of light as well. Eye catching, isn't it? 

Looking at things from an interior's perspective? This ideabook has just what you need.

5. Stone topping

Casa MT, GLR Arquitectos GLR Arquitectos Modern garden
GLR Arquitectos

GLR Arquitectos
GLR Arquitectos
GLR Arquitectos

Stone gardens don't necessarily have to be restricted to ground level as this next roof depicts. Lined with stone, this rooftop even houses its very own garden. Do keep in mind that you would have to pick out plants that can withstand the direct heat of the sun. 

Ceilings for your home revisited, right here!

6. Transparency at its best

Casa GS, Iluminarq Iluminarq Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Iluminarq

Iluminarq
Iluminarq
Iluminarq

Glass protected ceilings have perks that none other can boast of. For starters, the lovely sight of the night sky wouldn't go in vain with pairs of eyes sneaking up on it from below this ceiling. 

Try these brilliant ceiling ideas to pique your interest. 

This wide array of choices for ceilings gives you insight on how far the imagination can run when it comes to matters of the rooftop. 

A trendy and lavish house in Chennai
Tell us which one you liked the best!


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks