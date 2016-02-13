Give your old cabinets and drawers a second chance

By repairing old cabinets and drawers you are conserving precious natural resources and also saving money on your old cabinets and drawers remodel by effacing your cabinets instead of replacing them.

Cabinet refacing can save the cost of replacing a new cupboard by 50 percent and during this whole process you don’t need to move the cabinets or drawers from their regular place which will save cost of handling and transportation too. As the cabinets or drawers are being repaired in-house your rooms and kitchens can be functional. Here are some interesting ways to repair and maintain your old cabinets and drawers so they can last a few more generations.