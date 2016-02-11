​Trendy Valentine’s Day Gifts For Interior Lovers

Cups are favorites as Valentine’s day gifts. A plain pair of cups can be transformed by getting your and her images printed on the outside, personalising them into items she will cherish. You could buy an entire set of 6 or 12, each with a different print and message. The problem is that everyone else you know is gifting cups on this happy occasion. The trick to standing out is to go for designer ware from specialist studios. Search for cups in stone or ceramics in unusual shapes. You would be surprised at the variety. There are cups with teeth along the rim, cups with a giraffe’s neck for a handle, cups with zipper designs, a slanted mug that will sit comfortably in the lap, cups shaped like computer keyboard keys and the really zany cups with moustaches. If your feelings are truly explosive, how about a grenade cup to blow her away?

Valentine’s day is about love and showing your love in a concrete shape in the form of a Valentine’s day gift. Select a gift with care and find a permanent place in her heart. If you are looking to know more about LED lights and their advantages over other light sources, here's an ideabook that you shouldn't miss - LED lighting- everything you need to know