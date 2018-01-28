Your browser is out-of-date.

This 3bhk flat in Hyderabad is stylish, cosy and creative

homify Modern living room
Stylish furniture and modern designs can go a long way in making a house a home. And that is what has happened with this 3bhk apartment in Hyderabad. With neat wooden elements and warm colours, this residence is perfect for living comfortably and elegantly. Stylish lights, thoughtful decor accents and sensible layouts add to the attraction. Paintings, flowers and soft drapes add to the mellow and romantic ambiance of the interior. Credit goes to the interior designers and decorators at Regalias India.

Soothing living

Soft beige hues and a feature wall subtly representing the landmarks of Europe make the living space very inviting. The L-shaped sofa is cosy and peppered with contrasting green and brown cushions. The coffee table is compact and modern, and the rug is trendy, while the lighting is mellow.

Stylish touches

From this angle, you can see how sleek and minimal the wooden TV unit is. The CNC partition to the right is also creative in brown and white.

Elegant dining

This modern dining space with its dark green feature wall and classy chairs make a very impressive statement. The pendant lights above the wooden table look stylish, while the open layout allows the family to interact easily no matter where they are.

Openness

An open layout allows the home to appear more spacious and airy than it actually is. Here, you see how the living space merges with the dining as well as the bar area seamlessly.

Trendy bar corner

Sleek lines and dark colours make the home bar a very fashionable affair. Chic highchairs and neat ledges add to the practical vibe, while the curtains make for a dreamy atmosphere.

Sensible crockery cabinet

Dark wooden laminate and clear glass combine to make this neat and modern crockery unit a conversation starter. The brown and cream palette of this environment is also very soothing.


Spacious and contemporary kitchen

Brightly lit and neat, this modern kitchen has ample space for cooking, prepping, plating and everything else! The layout is smart, and the neat wood and white cabinets are very functional.

Cosy and beautiful bedroom

Browns, beiges, and whites dominate this large bedroom with its stylish furniture for a relaxing aura. Trendy furniture, a large inbuilt closet and soft textiles promise to take you to a dream world easily.

Smart TV unit

Wood and white make a very classy combination for this modern TV unit that holds books and collectibles besides the TV.

Warm and earthy

A wood-finish feature wall and mellow lighting make this spacious bedroom subtly rustic and very warm. The furniture is minimal and neat, while a single vibrant painting adds character.

Practical solutions

The bold black and wooden cabinet under the TV is a unique piece and very storage-friendly. The white and turquoise closet near the window is inbuilt with sliding doors to save floor area.

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


