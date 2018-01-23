A rustic and beautiful home in Hyderabad

This home is representative of everything that is both modern in terms of functionality and traditional in terms of design. With small accents and choice of beautiful earthy shades, Saloni Narayankar and team, Interiors designers decorators in Hyderabad have created an absolutely striking home. By using wooden accents and pieces throughout the home, they seem to have combined a contemporary design with a traditional look.
The beautiful walls is accentuated by the simple table. While it has a drawer that can hold keys and some essentials, it looks like a perfectly well-put-together space to welcome people into the home.
A closer look reveals the tiles on the wall and how it brings out the rustic look. The wooden partition creates a barrier for the house while also creating a dramatic entrance.
The choice of colors for this room has helped create a wonderful combination of patterns. The colors and the artwork create a perfect harmony of design. The pillows bring in the right amount of color in an otherwise plain palette. The sheer curtains make the room cozy and warm.
The right combination of wood and color brings the room alive. The square center table and the mirror on the wall bring the whole traditional look together. The bells hanging in the corner, along with the traditional folk prints on the wall is attractive.
The wonderful tall cabinet in white is accentuated by the printed sofa. This cozy nook is perfect for an afternoon of lazing with a book. The wooden cabinet, in the end, can stock anything from wine to all your crockery.
The dining area speaks volumes about the homeowners style. While wood seems to be the preferred choice, the designers have managed to combine it well with accents such as artwork and mirrors to create a coordinated look.
Comfortable seating and a dramatic wall make for a grand living room. The simple color of the sofa is well contrasted by the dark color of wood on the wall and the roof. By using a lighter color for the shelf underneath, they have managed to keep it from becoming overwhelming.
The wonderful table at the edge of the bed, the choice of the bedspread and the lovely cozy sofa against the windows adds to the natural and rustic look that the designers are trying to project.
The large and beautiful kitchen is easy on the eyes thanks to the color of the wood. The choice of tiles makes the place look even larger. With enough counter space, this is a wonderful kitchen design.9 stunning ways to dress your kitchen windows in style.