An elegant Bangalore home for a lovely family

White, cream, brown and wooden tones join hands to make this Bangalore residence classy and very relaxing. Modern furniture, stylish lighting and creative storage solutions make this place very comfortable for a family with a child. Space has been sensibly utilised and the decor has been kept minimal for an uncluttered look. The kid’s room is bright and playful though, and surprises you after you take a tour of the adult bedrooms and common areas. Read on to know more about this impressive creation by the interior designers and decorators at NVT Quality Build Solution.