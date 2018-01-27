Your browser is out-of-date.

An elegant Bangalore home for a lovely family

Justwords Justwords
homify Asian style corridor, hallway & stairs
Loading admin actions …

White, cream, brown and wooden tones join hands to make this Bangalore residence classy and very relaxing. Modern furniture, stylish lighting and creative storage solutions make this place very comfortable for a family with a child. Space has been sensibly utilised and the decor has been kept minimal for an uncluttered look. The kid’s room is bright and playful though, and surprises you after you take a tour of the adult bedrooms and common areas. Read on to know more about this impressive creation by the interior designers and decorators at NVT Quality Build Solution.

Classy entryway

Entry wall paneling homify Asian style corridor, hallway & stairs
homify

Entry wall paneling

homify
homify
homify

Striped wooden panelling makes a very warm statement at the entryway. The pendant lights are stylish and enhance the grandeur of the mirror here.

Simple yet sophisticated living

Simple living area homify Asian style living room
homify

Simple living area

homify
homify
homify

White, grey and beige define the sophisticated look of this modern living area. The couches are comfy and the pictures on the wooden ledge lend personality. Don’t miss the serene painting of the Buddha to the right.

Stylish way to dine

Bar unit and Crockery unit homify Asian style dining room
homify

Bar unit and Crockery unit

homify
homify
homify

Modern white chairs, fresh flowers and a stunning black crockery cabinet with mirrored doors make the dining space very attractive. The abstract painting lends character here.

Sensible layout

passage homify Asian style doors
homify

passage

homify
homify
homify

Note how the living area merges with the dining, without any blatant invasion of privacy. A wide passage between the two zones takes you to the more private areas of the home.

Beautiful master bedroom

Master Bedroom with hidden lighting homify Asian style bedroom
homify

Master Bedroom with hidden lighting

homify
homify
homify

Different shades of white, grey and brown make this modern bedroom very soothing and sober. The room is spacious and the bed looks luxurious and cosy. Printed cushions, flowing drapes and charming pendant lights on either side of the bed complete the dreamy ambiance.

Neat lines

Window and curtains homify Asian style windows & doors
homify

Window and curtains

homify
homify
homify

The workstation and the TV unit in the master bedroom are neat and trendy affairs. Rendered with sharp lines and white, they complement the drapes nicely.


Gorgeous wardrobe

Wardrobe with loft - Sliding type homify Asian style dressing room
homify

Wardrobe with loft—Sliding type

homify
homify
homify

Mirrored strips add tons of glamour to the sliding doors of this wardrobe in the master bedroom.

Minimal and serene

Headboard flowing to ceiling homify Asian style bedroom
homify

Headboard flowing to ceiling

homify
homify
homify

Lavish use of white and cream tones and a stark decor scheme make this bedroom minimalistic yet soothing. The ultramodern bed, the striped rug and the printed wall panel that extends across the ceiling go well together.

A wardrobe with dual purposes

Sliding full mirror wardrobe homify Asian style dressing room
homify

Sliding full mirror wardrobe

homify
homify
homify

The large wardrobe in the minimalistic bedroom is rendered in light-hued wood and features sliding doors to save on floor area. Though simple in design, its doors inlaid with massive mirrors make for a grand statement and let you dress up easily.

Pretty place

Kids study area homify Asian style study/office
homify

Kids study area

homify
homify
homify

Welcome to a common room where the family can watch TV or the little one can study whenever the mood strikes. A cosy couch with pretty printed cushions offer relaxed seating, while the study station wows with pastel shades of yellow, green, pink and blue. The closet to the left is very practical and fun for the child too.

Prayer and entertainment

Puja and TV unit area homify Asian style walls & floors
homify

Puja and TV unit area

homify
homify
homify

A corner in the common room has been brilliantly utilised to accommodate a stylish wooden temple with drawers. The TV unit is a very unique design in white and wood and has curved lines for a charming look.

Pastel love for kid’s bedroom

Kids room head side wall homify Asian style nursery/kids room
homify

Kids room head side wall

homify
homify
homify

Soft pastel shades of yellow, blue, pink and grey make for a very soothing yet lively ambiance in the kid’s room. The wooden wardrobe is large and the tree art on the doors is beautiful. The bookshelf in the corner is also practical and saves floor area.

Playful study station

Kids room study table homify Asian style nursery/kids room
homify

Kids room study table

homify
homify
homify

Once again pastel shades dominate the study station in the kid’s bedroom for a fun and cosy look. The quirky wave pattern of the shelf is also visually arresting.

सजिलेपन से सुसज्जित एक समकालीन एशियाई घर
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


