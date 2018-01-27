An elegant Bangalore home for a lovely family

White, cream, brown and wooden tones join hands to make this Bangalore residence classy and very relaxing. Modern furniture, stylish lighting and creative storage solutions make this place very comfortable for a family with a child. Space has been sensibly utilised and the decor has been kept minimal for an uncluttered look. The kid’s room is bright and playful though, and surprises you after you take a tour of the adult bedrooms and common areas. Read on to know more about this impressive creation by the interior designers and decorators at NVT Quality Build Solution.
Striped wooden panelling makes a very warm statement at the entryway. The pendant lights are stylish and enhance the grandeur of the mirror here.
White, grey and beige define the sophisticated look of this modern living area. The couches are comfy and the pictures on the wooden ledge lend personality. Don’t miss the serene painting of the Buddha to the right.
Modern white chairs, fresh flowers and a stunning black crockery cabinet with mirrored doors make the dining space very attractive. The abstract painting lends character here.
Note how the living area merges with the dining, without any blatant invasion of privacy. A wide passage between the two zones takes you to the more private areas of the home.
Different shades of white, grey and brown make this modern bedroom very soothing and sober. The room is spacious and the bed looks luxurious and cosy. Printed cushions, flowing drapes and charming pendant lights on either side of the bed complete the dreamy ambiance.
The workstation and the TV unit in the master bedroom are neat and trendy affairs. Rendered with sharp lines and white, they complement the drapes nicely.
Mirrored strips add tons of glamour to the sliding doors of this wardrobe in the master bedroom.
Lavish use of white and cream tones and a stark decor scheme make this bedroom minimalistic yet soothing. The ultramodern bed, the striped rug and the printed wall panel that extends across the ceiling go well together.
The large wardrobe in the minimalistic bedroom is rendered in light-hued wood and features sliding doors to save on floor area. Though simple in design, its doors inlaid with massive mirrors make for a grand statement and let you dress up easily.
Welcome to a common room where the family can watch TV or the little one can study whenever the mood strikes. A cosy couch with pretty printed cushions offer relaxed seating, while the study station wows with pastel shades of yellow, green, pink and blue. The closet to the left is very practical and fun for the child too.
A corner in the common room has been brilliantly utilised to accommodate a stylish wooden temple with drawers. The TV unit is a very unique design in white and wood and has curved lines for a charming look.
Soft pastel shades of yellow, blue, pink and grey make for a very soothing yet lively ambiance in the kid’s room. The wooden wardrobe is large and the tree art on the doors is beautiful. The bookshelf in the corner is also practical and saves floor area.
Once again pastel shades dominate the study station in the kid’s bedroom for a fun and cosy look. The quirky wave pattern of the shelf is also visually arresting.
