Lighting ideas for your home

Art is the only way to run away without leaving home.

This quote by Twyla Tharp, an American dancer of the Golden Age of Hollywood, strikes a chord with most of us. But what do artists do to stay inspired.

They get into their quiet space where they can collect their thoughts. For some, it’s music that stimulates, but most keep their hopes high on lighting. It’s all about that perfect ambience in their homes or even a corner in their house that inspires them to create something extraordinary. The atmosphere, in conclusion, invigorates what you use as an artist produce. The setting of the place and most importantly, the lighting of the place needs to be perfect for your brain to motivate your brain to produce that “something”.

The perfect lighting creates a perfect ambience and thus creates a perfect mood for you to channelize all your thoughts. For people that are multi-talented, a particular set of environment will create a particular mood for a certain expression of art. A jazz musician who also likes to perform, needs mellow lights as well as bright lights for his or her art expressions. A danseuse who likes to do yoga needs cool lights in her room for yoga as well as warm lights to practice her performance routine. In this age of high property costs, it becomes impossible for young budding artists to afford more than one BHK. Plus, the intricate lighting system required to create various moods, is expensive to say the least. The greatest tragedy for an artist is that anytime he or she is bubbling with ideas, the hurdle of bad ambience can really burst that bubble of creativity. For different kind of artists, different mood lights are preferred which can bring out the best in them. Since red is an extremely dynamic colour, it is a perfect mood light for dancers and physical theatre artists. Colours like green and blue are perfect for fitness enthusiasts, yoga trainers and workout trainers. A pinkish hue mood light, on the contrary, can stimulate feelings of relaxation when you want to relax after a long day of getting your creative juices flowing. As for visual artists, the cool white light is preferably good for painting. Most of the painters generally want to visualize how their creation will look on a buyer’s wall. Thus, for that visualization, a warm white mood light makes it perfect for the artists to put their creation into perspective.

Thus, it becomes an impending need for people to have lights that match up to their level of creativity and even inspire them to produce things that are extraordinary. There are few brands like Svarochi that offer affordable mood lighting options in a single bulb. It is also Bluetooth mesh enabled and can be controlled with a mobile app available on iOS and Android stores.

With Svarochi lights in your room to create the mood and your own vast pool of creativity, it feels like a perfect way to kick start your creative gear for the year, don’t you think? Just plug, play and go.