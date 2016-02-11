Ideas to create your own country-style bathroom

Most of us, in our daily humdrum lives, don’t think twice before rushing in and out of our bathroom. If it is functional and clean, we just about let it be. But do stop for a minute to think – once you shut that door to the bathroom, it is just you inside—with your thoughts, your reflection, and time you spend to relax, rejuvenate, and pamper yourself. A bathroom is almost a perfect mix of a hideout and sanctuary, right in your home. So why not make your bathroom a little haven?

Urban living may leave very little room for imagination when it comes to bathrooms – especially in India, where every square foot is highly priced. Bathrooms tend to have little space for luxury, so it is important to make each and everything in the bathroom not just stylish, but also functional. With a little re-modelling and thoughtful design, you can even make yourself a country-style bathroom in a small space! Yes, you read that right!

We know that country-style bathrooms are spacious and elegant. What is also a fact is that country-style is not just about decor – it is about a way of life. A relaxing life that is more connected with the community, nature, your friends and your loved ones. That is the true essence of country-style and we promise you that you don’t need a huge bathroom for it… instead build your bathroom with love and thought (and some expert tips below) to make it your own little sanctuary. Ready for it? Read on.