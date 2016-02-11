Ideas to create your own country-style bathroom

Most of us, in our daily humdrum lives, don’t think twice before rushing in and out of our bathroom. If it is functional and clean, we just about let it be. But do stop for a minute to think – once you shut that door to the bathroom, it is just you inside—with your thoughts, your reflection, and time you spend to relax, rejuvenate, and pamper yourself. A bathroom is almost a perfect mix of a hideout and sanctuary, right in your home. So why not make your bathroom a little haven?
Urban living may leave very little room for imagination when it comes to bathrooms – especially in India, where every square foot is highly priced. Bathrooms tend to have little space for luxury, so it is important to make each and everything in the bathroom not just stylish, but also functional. With a little re-modelling and thoughtful design, you can even make yourself a country-style bathroom in a small space! Yes, you read that right!
We know that country-style bathrooms are spacious and elegant. What is also a fact is that country-style is not just about decor – it is about a way of life. A relaxing life that is more connected with the community, nature, your friends and your loved ones. That is the true essence of country-style and we promise you that you don’t need a huge bathroom for it… instead build your bathroom with love and thought (and some expert tips below) to make it your own little sanctuary. Ready for it? Read on.
One of the key elements to designing a country-style bathroom is choosing colour elements that make you feel light and relaxed. You may have noticed that white, cream, and beige are the most popular shades that have been used for bathrooms. But hues of pinks, teal, blue, and even lavender can add an inviting feel to your bathroom. Colours play a huge role in our lives and even when they don’t come in our primary focus, they set the overall tone on how we perceive a certain space. Styles may come and go, but pastels for your walls, windows, and doors will keep them looking fresh. Juxtapose with bright towels and bath accessories to finish the look.
A key element that gives a vision of spaciousness in a country-style bathroom is the flow of natural light. Typical urban settings aren’t conducive to huge open bathroom windows (especially, if you stay on the ground floor or because of proximity to buildings nearby). But you can still have a fairly large window covered with slanting, textured, moisture-resistant glass that allows light and fresh air to flow freely while providing necessary privacy. For extra light, you can add a horizontal window right at the top near your ceiling covering the length of the wall. This non-intrusive option can be great for added light and can even be left open for ventilation, after a bath. A typical country-style bathroom window is the multi-pane sash window, popularised in British architecture-styled buildings. Complete in white finish, this makes a great minimalist design even today. If you choose to have your window in this style, add a pastel colored curtain to give a great finished look.
Your bathroom is a private room where you can look at your reflection, admire, criticize, or simply have a conversation with it. No bathroom is complete without a mirror. A typical country-style bathroom has a big wall-mounted mirror, mostly with detailed ornate and antique design for the frame.
If you plan to use multiple mirrors, then keep them next to each other and make sure they are of the same size. Separate them with scone lamps in yellow/orange light to provide task light and even add a quotient of glam. For a truly sleek look, add antique silver accents to your mirror frames. Trust us, your guests will be admiring your bathroom mirror more than admiring themselves in it.
Country-style bathrooms earlier had a touch of earth with wooden finishes. Your modern bathroom can emulate this with wood-effect tiles that capture the beauty of wooden textures, but don’t compromise on the durability and ease of maintenance of regular tiles.
Wood-finish tiles to be used in the bathroom are specially treated to be moisture resistant. Choosing wood that comes in smoke, chalk, or fog finish adds a mystic feel to your bathroom and gives a feeling of being closer to nature.
While fitting a bath tub may seem like a daunting task in a small bathroom, a freestanding bathtub takes lesser space than you think. Can you visualize a relaxing bubble bath with aromatic candles, your favorite wine, and a good book, unwinding after a hectic day at work? Yes. That vision isn’t an unreachable luxury. In fact, a freestanding bath tub is a must-have addition if you want to achieve a country-style look for your bathroom. With nourishing bath salts, rustic fragrances, inviting ambiance, you’ll feel amazed at how it relaxes your mood and rejuvenates you.
Whenever someone hears ‘country-style’ living, the first image is to conjure up a cosy little haven amidst greenery and nature. Even without consuming a lot of space, adding plants to your bathroom serves multiple purposes. Plants in terracotta pots make a great design addition, adding to the look and feel of your overall country-style space. Even small plants help you feel connected with nature and add a dash of color to the contrasting white walls and windows. Money plant is easily available in India. Go for a golden, marble prince, or marble queen money plant that is easy to maintain but adds to the design. You can also go for the Chinese evergreen plant or dark green spider plant to give a vibrant color and feeling of lush green to your garden corner. If you don't have greens, try adding some artificial flowers (like the bathroom in this picture decorated by JC Decor).
Creating a country-style look is not just about designing your interiors. It is also about designing your life for an overall feeling of well-being and oneness with nature. It’s time you reclaim your private space. It’s time you reclaim it in style. Keen to add a country touch to your home, here are some great ideas to look at.