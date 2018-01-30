This Bangalore residence is a symbol of magnificence and luxury

The Prestige White Meadows Villa 48 by Nvt Quality Build Solution, Interior Designers & Decorators in Bangalore, is a spectacular property. The interiors are created with such care that the entire villa looks fit for a royal family! From the all-white colour scheme to the double elevation, each aspect of the villa makes us say wow.
The living area is the first thing we see about the villa. It is overwhelmingly beautiful. The ivory, off-white and white colour scheme is majestic. The French windows, leather sofas and simple, but classic flooring are beautiful.
When you want simplicity and elegance marred in one, such a design is perfect. The bedroom is designed simply, but the use of the wallpaper, concealed lighting and leather in the headboard create a unique combination.
The extravagant living area has a beautiful ceiling with different designs in-built into the ceiling. The mirror on one end make the room look even bigger. The centre table, made completely of glass is stylish.
As we peek into the second bedroom, we see that the gorgeous use of colours is not limited to the living area. The wall behind the bed uses beautiful Indian motifs. The structure of the bed makes it seem like a bed in a palace. The rest of the room is simple, which allows the sleeping area to be highlighted.
We are absolutely in love with the bookcase. The design is built to hold a lot of other things than just books. There’s space for everything. The backlight gives it a warm aura. All we want to do now is sit down and read.
First of all, we adore these all-white chairs. The designers are not scared of getting things dirty, and have gone with these chairs. The elegance is unmatched. The ceiling uses hardwood set within the PoP, and that looks fantastic when seen from the table.
The walls, if you look closely, are designed with just as much care as the living or dining area. The mirror and overlaid design look stunning. This is one of the only walls we have ever seen in a house that is designed with mirror.
Can you stop staring? We can’t! This storage space is a modern minimalist’s dream come true. Elegant, classy and stylish, this space beneath the stairs is great for storing extra things.
What is it about these beds that pull us in? The designers have placed lighting beneath the bed frame to create a glowing effect and it looks truly magnificent.
And this classic bedroom is definitely worth a lot of praise. The upholstered wall, and the bed head look extremely beautiful. Coupled with the hardwood floor, the all-white scheme of the room creates the perfect bedroom.
Whowouldn’t want to sit here and dress up? The combination of a floral armchair with a simple but elegant vanity table creates quite an effect.
Sparsely furnished, this modern kitchen is perfect for the neat freaks. The earthy three-toned kitchen is a lovely place with all its modern facilities but rustic charm.