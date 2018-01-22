This spacious Bangalore home is an interior design masterpiece!

Prestige Shantiniketan 01, designed by NVT Quality Build Solution, Interior Designers & Decorators in Bangalore is a beautiful home that is both cozy and stylish. The designers have carefully selected each element in this home, from the wallpaper to the decor pieces to the throw pillows, to create the perfect home. The aim is to make it comfortable and modern, and the designers have succeeded in that.
The number one rule of creating the perfect atmosphere in a living room is that it should be well lit. This elegant living room has the perfect amount of lighting for an enjoyable evening. The elegant sofas take up space in the living room, along with a multi-coloured rug and a marble center table.
The TV has been given its own space in this home. The beautiful wooden wall, with two shelves looks elegant. There are also displays provided for two beautiful statues, along with their own lighting.
Who says one should only go with the conventional when decorating a house? This corner is decorated with unique pieces, such as the cone-shaped chairs and the geometrical rug.
The dining area is decorated with the same style and elegance as the living room. A simple glass table, surrounded by white chairs makes the dining area look beautiful and comfortable. The ceiling fan and lamp also look lovely with the wooden backdrop.
The stylish bedroom uses the palest pink on the walls that contrast beautifully with the light wood flooring. The bed is made of wood and has shelves on both sides for convenience.
The bedroom has an all-wooden wardrobe, which is perfect for keeping your clothes free of dust. The dressing area, display shelf and the TV wall all make use of this multi coloured wood.
The minimalist master bedroom has a much larger area, leaving more space for extra furniture or to just move around. The wall is decorated with unique art pieces. The silk curtains in cream look quite elegant, and you don’t always need a lot of colour and print to make something look pretty.
The unique wall design in the master bedroom creates space for the TV, for storing books, for working on the laptop and for displaying photos and knick-knacks. The spread out design is what we love since it doesn’t clutter the space.
The children’s room is decorated with fun colours and fun toys. This will definitely be a child’s favorite place in the entire house. There are lots of lights, because children sleeping alone definitely need lights.
A closer look at the extra fittings in the room brings us to this wonderful tree house style play area in the bedroom itself. This is a great idea, since it is located inside the house and gives the children their own little space to play in.
In a house decorated with such panache, how can the kitchen not be stylish? The cream back splash, white wooden drawers and black counter top create the right combination for an efficient cooking experience.If you like this home tour, you are sure to like this one too. 7 pictures of a beautiful bedroom in a Gurgaon residence