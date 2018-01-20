10 beautiful pictures of living rooms from Indian homes

The long living room is further stretched out through the floor to ceiling glass doors to bring in the nature right into its lap. The white sofa adds some calmness and complements the dark walls of the living room. The splash of colours in the paintings of the wall, cushions and vase is energizing the room. With more than sufficient sitting arrangement the room is ready for party and hanging around with family and friends. Did we forget to mention the fireplace to warm up the cool winter evenings?

